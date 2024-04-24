Governor Mutfwang lauds UN appointment of James Bot as Comoros coordinator

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mr. James T. Bot on his appointment as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Comoros, following the approval of the host Government.

Governor Mutfwang, in a heartwarming message issued Sunday, signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, thanked the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, for considering Mr. James T. Bot, a Nigerian for this well-deserved appointment.

He noted with delight Mr Bot’s proven track record of 20 years of experience in humanitarian affairs and response, development, project management, and business development, emphasizing that his new role was based on merit.

Governor Mutfwang recalled with joy the remarkable contributions of Mr Bot, who served as Head of Service of Civil Affairs in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) before his appointment and urged him to remain a worthy Nigerian Ambassador in discharging his mandate.

He highlighted Bot’s alma mater, the prestigious University of Jos, where he obtained his Law degree and Masters in Human Rights and Democratization from the European Inter-University Centre, Venice, Italy, expressing confidence that he would perform beyond expectations based on his past track record.

The Governor, on behalf of the government and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, rejoiced with Mr. James T. Bot and prayed to God to grant him the desired knowledge, wisdom, and strength to fulfil his duties.

He appreciated the United Nations for recognizing Mr. Bot’s efforts in humanitarian affairs and Peacekeeping, urging him to be more resilient, patriotic, committed, and dedicated to his primary responsibility of achieving sustainable peace and development across the globe.