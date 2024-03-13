Tinubu appoints Mobereola as NIMASA Director-General

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Dayo Mobereola to serve as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for a renewable term of four years.

The appointment follows the exit of Mr. Bashir Jamoh, whose tenure recently expired.

Dr. Mobereola holds a Ph.D, and an M.Sc in Transport Economics from the University of Wales, United Kingdom. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport, England, and a fellow of the same institute in Nigeria.

He was the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) from 2003 to 2015 and was also the Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State from 2015 to 2016.

In the private sector, he was Deputy Managing Director and Project Development Director at AFM Consulting Plc, London. He was also Senior Economist at British Petroleum Shipping Limited, London.

The President expects the new Director-General to bring his vast experience to bear in his new role and to achieve the mandate of NIMASA in providing world-leading standards of maritime safety administration, maritime labour regulation, marine pollution prevention and control, search and rescue, cabotage enforcement, shipping development and ship registration, in accordance with the policies and programmes of the Renewed Hope Agenda for the sector as ably guided by the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola.

.Approves appointment of FCTA head of service, perm secs, others

meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Head of the Civil Service and Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Capital Territory Administration,FCTA to strengthen its bureaucratic structure.

In a statement signed by Anthony Ogunleye,Director of Press, FCTA, Mr. Atang Udo Samuel emerged as the new Head of the Civil Service while the following were appointed Permanent Secretaries: Dr Adam Babagana – North East; Wanki Adamu Ibrahim – North East; Asmau Mukhtar – North West; Dogo Aliyu Wadata Bodinga – North West; Olusa Olusegun – South West; Adetoyi Rabiu Kolawole – South West; Grace Adayilo – North Central; Olubunmi Olowookere – North Central; Ibe Prospect Chukwuemeka – South East and Okonkwo Florence Nonubari – South South

Also, the President has approved the appointment of Chairman and Commissioners of the FCT Civil Service Commission.

They are Engr. Emeka Ezeh – Chairman; Hon. Ahmed Mohammed – North West; Chief Anthony Okeah – South-South; Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim –North East; Miskoom Alexander Naantuam – North Central; Hon. Jide Jimoh – South West and Barr Martin Azubike – South East.

Tinubu has also approved the following appointments to fill existing vacancies in some critical agencies of the FCTA.

They are: Abdulkadir Zulkarfi – Coordinator Satellite Town Development Department; Chief Felix Obuah – Coordinator Abuja Metropolitan Management Council and Oladiran Olufemi Akindele – Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Council (AIIC).

According to the statement, all the appointments take immediate effect, and the appointees would be sworn in on Monday 18th March, 2024.