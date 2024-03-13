Alleged N3.7trn budget padding: Senate in rowdy session, suspends Ningi for 3 months

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

In an effort to salvage its image from the alleged N3.7trillion padding in the 2024 budget, the Senate on Tuesday devoted it’s entire legislative proceedings to holisticaly deliberate on the truism of Senator Abdul Ningi’s allegations and resolved to suspend him for three months for misleading the nation in particular and the world at large.

Ningi’s suspension followed the amendment of prayers by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim for 12 months suspension to the motion raised by Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan which took senators over five hours to debate.

Recall that Ningi granted an interview on Monday last week to BBC Hausa Service, alleging that the sum of N3.7 trillion in the 2024 national budget could not be traced to any project.

However, after a heated debate on the allegation, Senator Ibrahim’ s additional prayer of 12 months suspension of Ningi was amended through a motion by Senator Ekpeyong Asuquo representing Cross River South Senatorial District saying that he should be suspended for six months.

However, Senator AbdulRahid Mallam Maidori from Jigawa amended Senator Asuquo’s motion to three month’s suspension and when it was put to voice vote, majority of Senator voted in favour of three months suspension and a letter of apology to the Senate.

In his submission on the motion, Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, had expressed his frustration over the breach of his rights as a senator who had actively participated in the budgeting process.

He called for immediate action to address the issue and protect the integrity of the budgeting process and the National Assembly as an arm of government.

Olamilekan presented a full transcript of the English version of Ningi’s interview to the Senate, along with the voice recording of the interview, which was played for all senators to hear.

He argued that Ningi had not sought the facts before making such serious allegations and urged the Senate to deliberate on the matter and take appropriate action to prevent a breakdown of law and order

He explained that following the presentation of an estimated sum of N27trillion by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday 29th of November 2023 and following debate on the Appropriation Bill, it was committed to the Appropriation Committee.

He further noted that the Senate passed the sum of N28.7trillion on December 30, 2023 and that the amount was assented to by the President on January 1st 2024.

Adeola further argued that unknown to Senator Ningi who is a member of Appropriation Committee the alleged N3trillion that whose project locations could not be established were captured in the first line charge/transfers to such agencies of government whose budgets and their details are not contained in the N25trillion out of the 28.7trillion because they are statutory agencies and their money are in the first line charge.

Such Agencies he said include: Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Assembly, Judiciary, UBEC, Refund, North East Development Commission, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) etc.

Meanwhile in his defense, Ningi had claimed that an astonishing N3.7 trillion was padded in the 2024 budget, causing an uproar among his fellow senators and sparking intense debates and discussions within the Senate chambers.

He also clarified that he had been quoted out of context in the interview due to the language barrier, as he had conducted the interview in Hausa.

However, he did admit to hiring a consultant to review the budget, and according to the consultant’s findings, approximately N3.7 trillion could not be traced to any specific projects or locations.

Consequently, these allegations sparled heated arguments and rowdy session in the Senate, with senators raising various points of order and rules to support their positions.

Several other senators seconded Olamilekan’s motion, expressing their concerns about the implications of Ningi’s allegations. Joel Onowakpa, a senator from Delta South, criticized Ningi for attempting to incite the public against the government by casting aspersions on the national budget. He stressed the need for decisive action to preserve the integrity of the budgeting process and maintain public trust.

Responding further, Ningi defended himself, stating that he never explicitly claimed that the budget was padded.

He explained that his initial statement about two budgets being in operation had been misinterpreted and manipulated. Ningi also highlighted the discrepancies in budget allocations to different senatorial districts, pointing out that some districts received significantly more funds than others.

Ningi’s defense was met with mixed reactions from the Senate. Some senators urged caution and called for a fair hearing, allowing Ningi the opportunity to present his side of the story.

Others, however, criticized Ningi for causing unnecessary controversy and tarnishing the image of the Senate.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio intervened, emphasizing the need for unity and stability within the Senate.

He urged senators to focus on their responsibilities as lawmakers and avoid engaging in personal attacks or divisive actions.

Akpabio highlighted the role of the media in sensationalizing issues and urged senators to work together to address the concerns raised by the allegations.

He also revealed that he had commissioned a consultant to review the budget, following a request from Ningi and another senator, Suleiman Kawu.

Akpabio expressed his disappointment with the lack of detailed information provided by the consultants and their decision to grant an interview to the BBC before presenting their findings to the Senate.

He stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the budgeting process.

As the proceedings continued, tensions remained high, with senators expressing their frustrations and concerns. Some senators felt that their reputations had been unfairly tarnished by the allegations, while others called for a focus on ethical standards and professionalism within the Senate.

In his final remarks, the Senate President sustained the three-month suspension after he put the recommended prayers to a voice vote and Ningi was suspended for three months.

Akpabio also compelled senator Suleiman Kawu to table an unreserved apology to the Senate for projecting the Senate in bad light by misleading the general public on the budget.

Ningi’s allegations, a Civilian coup targeted at Akpabio -Bamidele

Meanwhile, there was a mild-drama on the floor of the Nigerian Senate Tuesday, as Senate Majority Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele accused Senator Abdul Ningi representing Bauchi Central of leading the plot to impeach the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Bamidele maintained that Ningi was playing a script written by few senators, who were still hurting from the loss of the Senate leadership elections.

The Senate leader stated this while contributing to debate on the floor of the Senate over the allegations by Ningi that the 2024 budget was padded with the sum of over N3 trillion. He noted further that the attempt to take over the Senate’s leadership beyond June 13, 2023, must come to an end.

Reacting to allegations of budget padding levelled against the President of the Senate by Senator Ningi, Bamidele said “Over 60 Senators voted for Akpabio, and over 40 voted against him. That’s the will of the majority. But a few have refused to let the electioneering activities pass them by. They still hold bile, and that is why it is always about Akpabio, never about the Senate, never about the House of Representatives, the Director General of Budget.

“All of us passed this budget, and it was never about Mr President who signed this budget. It is always about Akpabio. We have momentum; this is a defining moment for all of us to say if we are going to have a stable Senate.

“It is not about North and South. It is about our rules (the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria). It is about our people who are hungry and deprived. Mr President, sitting as Chair, make no mistake of people who feel they are not going to give you more than one year, to spend on this chair, they want to do everything possible before the 13th of June to remove you.

“I want Nigerians to know for history’s sake that the last time the people of South-South had a chance to be Senate President was 40 years ago. The last time the South had a chance to be Senate President was during Obasanjo’s administration when it went to the South East.

“Five people were elected because they were impeached in quick succession. But as soon as it left the South, we had peace because we (the South) will always cooperate. David Mark spent eight years. Ahmad Lawal spent four peaceful years. Even Saraki, with all he did, spent four peaceful years.

“It is about Akpabio; it is about the South; you can now understand why Senator Ningi will want to use the platform of the Northern Senators Forum to push an agenda even when they disagreed with him. Mr President, I plead with you that this is an opportunity for us to let our rules prevail.”

The Senate later suspended Senator Ningi for three months over his claim that the 2024 Budget was padded to the tune of N3.7 trillion.

Some senators got N500m each from 2024 Budget –Jarigbe

.As Ningi resigns as chairman, Northern Senators Forum

Similarly, Senator Agom Jarigbe, the senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District, has alleged that some ‘senior’ senators received N500 million each from the 2024 budget for Constituency projects.

He made the allegation on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday amid controversy over budget padding allegations made by Senator Ningi, who represents Bauchi Central Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ningi had alleged that the Senate leadership padded the 2024 budget with N3.7 trillion.

Meanwhile, Senator Ningi, has resigned as the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

Ningi who made his resignation known in a letter dated March 11, 2024, and addressed to the Secretary of the Forum, said his resignation was necessitated by the controversy surrounding his claim that the National Assembly under the leadership of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, padded the 2024 budget.

The letter reads, “I will like to resign my position as the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum. This is of course necessitated by unfolding events in the National Assembly, the North and the nation at large.

“I will like to specially thank members of the forum for the opportunity given to me for the last eight (8) months to spearhead this very important-forum. I believe this forum is very important and fundamental to the progress and development of Northern Nigeria.”