Igbo Ndi-Oma Africa Members pay a courtesy call to Champion Newspapers Ltd in Lagos

L-r...Personal Assistant to Chief Executive Officer , Igbo Ndi-Oma Africa, Chief (Sir) Godwin  Ezeobata; Group Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited ,Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;  received  recognition  award from CEO . Igbo Ndi – Oma  Africa, Prince Obinna Orji; Women Leader  Igbo Speaking Community Lagos State , Chief (Mrs.) Kate Ugoka, during the Visit of Igbo Ndi-Oma Africa Members to Champion Newspapers Limited in Lagos on 11/3/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r … Group Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;  received recognition  award from the CEO . Igbo Ndi–Oma  Africa, Prince Obinna Orji during the visit of Igbo Ndi-Oma Africa Members to Champion Newspapers Limited in Lagos on 11/3/2024.

Personal Assistant to Chief Executive Officer, Igbo Ndi-Oma Africa, Chief (Sir) Godwin   Ezeobata; Group Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited,Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; presenting Copies of Champion Newspapers to  the CEO . Igbo Ndi – Oma  Africa,  Prince Obinna Orji; Women Leader  Igbo Speaking Community Lagos State, Chief (Mrs.) Kate Ugoka, during the Visit of Igbo Ndi-Oma Africa Members to Champion Newspapers Limited.

Group Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited,Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; received a recognition  award from the CEO . Igbo Ndi–Oma  Africa, Prince Obinna Orji   (both middle) while others watch, during the Visit of Igbo Ndi-Oma Africa Members to Champion Newspapers Limited in Lagos on 11/3/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

Comments are closed.

1 of 432