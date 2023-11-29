The Elevation Church Celebrates 13th Anniversary of Contagious Grace, To Open 10 New Expressions

Renowned non-denominational Christian ministry, The Elevation Church (TEC), is launching 10 new campuses in key cities across Nigeria, Europe, and North America as it celebrates 13 years of making greatness common globally.

Seven centres have already held inaugural services in 2023, namely: Ibeju-Lekki, Ogba, Ikorodu North, Yaba, Abuja (Nigeria), Houston (US), and Manchester (UK), which was recently named Salford City Foodbank Partner Agency to aid those in need in the city. Three more centres will launch in Ibadan (Nigeria), Brussels (Belgium), and Dallas (US) later in the year.

Since the Christian organisation’s inception in 2010, it has distinguished itself as a forward-thinking ministry focused on unleashing greatness in people by making the word of God simple, easily accessible, and applicable to daily life issues. The result has been outstanding.

Godman Akinlabi, the Founder and Global Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, comments on the anniversary commemoration, “It’s incredibly humbling to see the number of lives that have been eternally transformed through the different ministries and outreaches of The Elevation Church in the past 13 years. We enjoy a measure of grace and divine enablement that flows to anyone connected to our ministry physically or through our engaging online communities. God is still leading us to change more lives across the world; we are filled with hope and excitement for the future.”

To commemorate its 13th anniversary, The Elevation Church lined up several events for members, friends, well-wishers, and the community at large. Wednesday 11, October 2023, was a Night of Testimonies and Worship across all the expressions in Nigeria, the UK, the US, and Canada. On Friday 13th October 2023, the Night of Increase quarterly Vigil themed “Victory Celebration” was held with the prodigious Dunsin Oyekan as guest minister. On Sunday 15th October 2023, the Christian ministry hosted the 13th-anniversary Radical Authentic Praise (RAW) and Communion Service at all TEC expressions globally.

The celebrations continued after the week with the annual women’s conference, Made for More, held at the Pistis Conference Centre, 1 Resurrection/Elevation Drive, Opposite NICON Town, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos, on Saturday 21st October 2023. This year’s theme is ‘Girl Uninterrupted’. More information is available at elevationng.org/madeformore.