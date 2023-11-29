Champion Newspapers Limited
NNPC Limited GCEO Urges Stakeholders and Nigerians to Refrain from Issuing Goodwill Messages

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Malam Mele Kyari, expresses gratitude to Stakeholders and Nigerians for their enthusiasm regarding his reappointment by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

 

Viewing this reappointment as a renewed challenge, Kyari is committed to stabilizing the oil industry and enhancing service delivery for increased revenue.

 

The GCEO humbly appeals to stakeholders in the oil sector and fellow Nigerians to support the company under his leadership to ensure the success of its mandate.

 

Consequently, the GCEO kindly requests all parties concerned to refrain from issuing congratulatory messages on his reappointment. He emphasizes the necessity for all stakeholders’ commitment to drive revenue growth and fortify resilience for the naira and the economy.

 

