Plateau govt. gives airtight security with 600 more security operatives

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State owned security outfit, Operation Rainbow has unveiled about six hundred (600) neighborhood watch to assist in curtailing the age long security challenges bedeviling the state.

The first batch 600 operatives of Operation Rainbow cutting across the 5 Local governments namely; Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi, Bassa and Riyom respectively, were said to have undergone four weeks rigorous training on community policing.

Speaking at the grand finale of the passing out parade in Rwang Pam Township stadium Jos Wednesday, Governor Caleb Mutfwang tasked personnel of Operation Rainbow to discharge their responsibility diligently devoid of indiscipline and as befitting professionals.

Represented by the deputy governor Mrs. Josephine Piyo, Mutfwang said their coming on board at this period is to consolidate on the gains of tackling security challenges that have ravaged Plateau for several years.

“You are expected to put in your best in securing our local communities by reporting early warning signs for swift security intervention. Our desire is to create a conducive working atmosphere for every citizen to carry out his or her lawful business.

“I want to state that there is zero tolerance for indiscipline and unprofessional conduct, you must all conduct yourselves in an orderly manner at all times and treat matters of security and safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens with utmost importance.”

Governor Mutfwang appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his support to state owned security outfits which helps to beef up the strength of security, as to enhance Plateau capacity to confront diverse security challenges facing the state.

The coordinator of Operation Rainbow in Plateau, AIG Dabub Makama (rtd) acknowledged that being an auxiliary security outfit it is comprised of personnel from six (6) different security agencies of the Nigerian Police Force,Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps,Nigeria Immigration Services,Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency,Nigeria Correctional Services,Department Of State Services with several neighborhood watch operatives scattered all over the state as main community actors on security issues. Noting that other staff of the outfit are drawn from the State Civil Service.

Makama revealed the trained operatives will all be deployed back to their communities to serve as buffers and first line of reference during any untoward situation.

He said the areas of their operations consists; stop and search at borders and entry into the state, arrest of suspects and handing them over to the appropriate agencies for prosecution,joint intelligence gathering with neighboring states, coordinating the activities of neighborhood watch in the state, general patrol in conjunction with other security agencies in the state as well as acquisition of accurate and timely information to contain crime and other duties as may be directed.

Recall former Governor of Plateau, Senator Jonah Jang established Operation Rainbow security outfit to find lasting solution to the mayhem meted on the generality of the citizens.

