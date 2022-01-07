Tension mounts in Ondo as Akeredolu raises alarm over withdrawal of soldiers from Correctional Centres

.Says CSP disrespect to Sanwo Olu unacceptable intrusion, urges Lagos to deploy Amotekun

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has condemned in strong terms, the withdrawal of men of the Nigerian Army from the Correctional Centers across the State. He accuses the Army of inducing steps toward jailbreaks.

Akeredolu, who received a full briefing of the situation from the Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi, was worried that the action could encourage jailbreak.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, the governor wondered why soldiers will be withdrawn from correctional centers which belong to the Federal Government.

According to the statement” Last night, Governor Akeredolu received reports from the Commissioner of Police in the state that soldiers attached to the correctional centers in the state have all been withdrawn.

“This development came as a surprise, considering the fact that both the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Correctional Centers belong to the Federal Government.

“The Governor was more bothered about the overflow effect of the soldiers’ withdrawal on the security situation in the state. More so that such action could easily encourage jailbreaks across the state.

“It is, however, pertinent to alert members of the public and the Federal Government of this unwholesome situation. Findings into the remote cause of this action has only revealed that it was an order from above without corresponding details.

“The situation notwithstanding, proactive efforts have been made to secure these centers so as not to allow premeditated jailbreaks as whoever gave the order to withdraw those soldiers was in the process of encouraging such.” the statement added.

Akeredolu has met with other security heads in the state, particularly the Police, and charged them to take over their responsibility of internal security in the state.

“While we believe that the Federal Government has a duty to protect the prisons, we are more concerned about the security of our people across the state. A jailbreak will not only threaten the peaceful atmosphere we are enjoying in the state, but it will also pose serious danger to our people.

“Governor Akeredolu has met with the security heads and the Police has since last night taken up their responsibility of internal security by deploying armed Police officers to these correctional centers.

“Similarly, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) whose main assignment is to secure Federal Government facilities, has also deployed armed officers to the correctional facilities.

“Akeredolu has also directed the deployment of men of the State Security Network (Amotekun) to complement the Police and the NSCDC. This is to ensure that any premeditated action is tamed and resisted with commensurate force.” the statement added.

In another development, Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman, Southwest Governors Forum, has decried the encounter of a police officer, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, describing it as an unwarranted intrusion.

In a statement, he personally signed, Akeredolu said: “We are in possession of a video which has gone viral on the social media concerning the disgraceful exchange between a police officer, a CSP, and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the supposed Chief Security Officer of the State, at the Magodo Residential Estate.

“The content of the video is very disconcerting, and this is being charitable. The utter disrespect, which underlines the response of the officer to the Governor, establishes, beyond doubt, the impracticability of the current system, dubiously christened “Federalism”.

“An arrangement, which compels the Governor of a State to seek clarifications on security issues in his jurisdiction from totally extraneous bodies or persons, is a sure recipe for anarchy.

“We condemn, very strongly, this brazen assault on decency. We call on the IG to explain the justification for this intrusion.

“This is not acceptable. Any expectations of rapprochement between so-called federating units and federal security agencies are becoming forlorn, progressively, due to deliberate acts which mock our very avowal to ethics and professionalism.

“We condemn, in very clear terms, the role of the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN in this act of gross moral turpitude.

“We, on our part, will continue to interrogate the current system, which treats elected representatives of the people as mere prefects, while appointed office holders ride roughshod over them as Lords of the Manor. If the purported Chief Security Officers of the States of the Federation require clearance from the office of the IG on matters within their areas of jurisdictions, only hypocrites will wonder why the current security crisis deepens and there appears to be no solution in the foreseeable future.

“We stand by our brother, the Governor of Lagos State. We advise him to deploy the Regional security outfit in the State to protect the lives and property of the people.

“We call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces to rein in the excesses of certain elements bent on acting in a manner capable of eroding the bond of trust existing between the people and the Federal Government. It is preposterous for political appointees to seek to undermine the very structure of service upon which their appointments rest”.

