Ondo Commissioner, Adefarati vows to boost IGR

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati, has vowed to think outside the box by way of increasing internally generated revenue for the state government.

The Commissioner opined that the year 2021 was a turbulent one globally and the effect of its attendant economic hardship can better be imagined.

The way out of this dwindling allocation from the federation account and non-payment of salaries, according to him, is to think outside the box and help the government generate more revenue internally.

Adefarati at the prayer meeting of the staff of his Ministry held on Wednesday in Akure, the state capital.

He commended the Governor for his forthrightness and commitment to the welfare of workers by paying salaries and promoting workers as and when due in spite of the unfavorable economic situation.

Adefarati urged the State workforce not to take the kind gesture of the governor for granted but to reciprocate it by being at their duty post, doing their job as they should, praying for the government as well as doing all within their power to support the government.

On his part, the son of former governor Adebayo Adefarati said he would support the government to meet the needs of the people by looking outside the system to see how to increase the internally generated revenue of the State.

While congratulating those that survived Covid 19 last year, the Commissioner said it is not over, as those that are yet to be vaccinated, should avail themselves of the opportunity as well as obey all Covid 19 precautionary guidelines.

He sought the cooperation and support of the Management and Staff of the Ministry as he promised to protect their interest and prioritize their welfare.

On behalf of management and staff of the Ministry, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Chief Segun Odusanya, pledged the unalloyed support and loyalty of members of staff of the ministry to the government and the Commissioner.

Odusanya vowed to enforce discipline as well as reward commitment as members of staff of his Ministry must become models.

In his homily, the Archdeacon of St. Thomas Anglican Church, Ven. Thomson Akinboro urged workers to shun ungodly vices such as; lackadaisical attitude towards work, laziness, backbiting, gossiping, backstabbing etcetera, and be faithful in the little which God has committed into their hands so as to be blessed this year.

