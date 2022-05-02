TEACHERS FOR TEACHERS; A creative free teachers training workshop organized by Atwood Education

Atwood education organized a one-day free teachers training program under its Teachers For Teachers Project in Abuja, Nigeria. Teachers For Teachers Project is a community of teachers with a mission to provide quality education to underprivileged groups and individuals through various projects. 40 teachers from underprivileged communities were trained on creative and innovative 21st century teaching skills. Motivational and personal development sessions were also included in the training program. The participants were selected from 10 different schools which were made up of LEA (Local Education Authority) nursery and primary schools, low-cost private schools, School for the blind and IDP (Internally Displaced People) schools.

The teachers were trained by their peers who have better access to modern learning and teaching tools, skills and teaching methodologies that have been proven to accelerate learning. The broad objectives of the training are to increase the teachers’ professional capacity, enable them to apply the skills acquired in their various classrooms across a different range of subjects and to learn how to effectively measure and monitor students’ learning outcomes. The Teachers For Teachers Project will also aid in providing modern teaching tools and learning materials for students.

Teachers are extremely important members of our society; they play a critical role in the development of children’s minds. They give children purpose, inspire and encourage them to succeed in life. Children carry what they are taught at a young age throughout their entire lives, they use this knowledge to influence society on a local and global scale. Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders and it is important that these teachers who have the ability to shape their futures are well equipped to carry out their roles effectively.

Commenting on the training program, the founder of Atwood education, Miss Urenna Madubuike remarked that The Atwood Education facilitates projects that contribute to the social and educational development of underprivileged communities, groups and individuals.

She said, “At The Atwood Education, we strongly believe in the power of innovative and progressive education. It is without question that education transforms lives, and access to quality education should be a fundamental human right. It is our mission to provide accessible quality education to underprivileged communities, groups and individuals in Nigeria through various Projects.

The Teachers For Teachers Project is committed to improving the quality of Education for underprivileged students in Nigeria by training 200 teachers in 40 schools during its pilot program which will run for a year (2022-2023).