Sayitloud: Awordee call for sustainability as NIgerian Citizens Special Awards (NCSA) is launched

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Recipients of the 2021 Nigeria @60 Special Awards held at the Presidential Banquet hall of Aso Villa Abuja, hosted by The Presidency, have commended the the convener of the awards”Sayitloud”, and request that such event be done annually, where Nigerians within and outside the country doing great things are recognized, received and rewarded.

The Project Manager, “Say It Loud”, Femi Oyelade, made this known to journalist in a press conference in Abuja at the rebranding and official lunch of NIgerian Citizens Special Awards (NCSA) for Recognition and Achievements.

Oyelade said, NCSA is an annual Awards recognizing Nigerians cutting across the Private and Public sector (Business, Sports, Politics, Service to Humanity, Entertainment, Information technology, Agriculture, Arts and Craft, Education, Real Estate, Health and Lifetime Achievement/Posthumous Awards.

In the words of the project manager:”We believe this laudable venture would further bring the people closer to the Government of the day, encourage Nigerians to do more positive acts that would benefit the Nation at large while promoting the image of the country abroad”

Oyelade emphasized that the concept of (NCSA) is to identify individuals and organizations doing great in their various sectors, spotlighting their outstanding achievements within and outside Nigeria, which will strategically command the global recognition of Nigerians who are active game-changers, and making substantial difference.

He explained that all awards recipients will be featured on major National and International media conduits, and

each Nominated individual will be independently vetted based on their merit, public opinions, substantial contributions to their category, and on popular vote.

Specifically, Oyelade said, the wards would cut across 6-Geopolitical Zones of the Federation. And to solidify the nomination of each participant, a follow-up screening session will be conducted;

there would be Ten categories of Awards with sub categories, each having a specific subject area.

“All the Nigerian Citizens Special Awards are underpinned by the overarching qualities of transparency, integrity, determination and achievement” he assured”

He numerated Categories of the awards as :NCSA FOR SERVICE TO ARTS and NOMINATE:-

VISUAL ARTS & CRAFT DESIGN

*Most Creative Artist (painting, ceramics, sculpture)

* Most Creative textile designer

* Most Creative graphics artist

* Outstanding Artisans (Hair Dressers, Makeup Artists, Shoemaker, Leather works etc).

Followed by VISUAL ARTS & CRAFT DESIGN:-

*Most Creative Artist (painting, ceramics, sculpture)

* Most Creative textile designer

* Most Creative graphics artist

* Outstanding Artisans (Hair Dressers, Makeup Artists, Shoemaker, Leather works etc)

LITERATURE Aword with:-

* Most Creative and Eloquent Poet

* Most Creative & Outstanding scriptwriter

* Outstanding Journalist

* Outstanding Journals

* DIGITAL/MEDIA

* Most Creative Cinematographer

* Most Creative 3D animators & computer arts

* Most Creative photographer , among numerous others.

“We believe this laudable venture would further bring the people closer to the Government of the day, encourage Nigerians to do more positive acts that would benefit the Nation at large while promoting the image of the country abroad” he said.