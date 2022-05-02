EID’IL FITRI ; MINISTER OF DEFENCE FELICITATES WITH MUSLIMS .

……URGES MUSLIMS TO UPHOLD SPIRITUAL GAINS OF FASTING IN AID OF NATIONAL SECURITY.

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid’il Fitri celebration marking the successful completion of thirty days of fasting.

General Magashi noted that the spiritual rejuvenation laced with vigorous and rigorous fasting and prayer by all the devoted Muslims in the last one month should not end with the end of Ramadan but rather it should be allowed to endure in the day- to- day lives of the Muslims.

He felicitated with the Muslims and stressed the need to sustain the virtues of giving, sharing, sacrifices, supplications and showing of compassion not only to fellow Muslims but also to non- Muslim neighbours as they did during the Holy month.

While assuring Nigerians of the commitment of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari to peace and security in the country, he thanked the civil populace for supporting the Military at all times.

The Defence Minister therefore appealed to Nigerians irrespective of religeous differences to be security conscious during and after the Eid’il Fitri celebration.

He urged them to continue to provide credible intelligence in aid of the on-going Military Campaigns in parts of the Country.

While calling on Muslims to celebrate modestly with piety and the fear of Almighty Allah, he said they should pray for the divine guidance and wisdom for the leadership of the Country at all levels. General Magashi also prayed to Almighty God to accept as act of Ibadah the just concluded fasting by Muslim Ummah and to spare the lives of the believers to witness many more celebrations ahead.

He went further to besiege God to intervene in the National aspirations to end all security challenges threatening the corporate existence of the Country.