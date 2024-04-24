Taraba: 2024 Nwonyo International Fishing and Cultural Festival makes the biggest catch of 170kg

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Nwonyo International Fishing And Cultural Festival in Ibi has featured the biggest fish catch weighing 170 kilograms.

The second biggest catch weighs 150kg while the third biggest catch weighs 120kg.

The first position received a vehicle, the second position got a motorcycle and the third position got a grinding machine even as winners of various competitions and activities also received prizes.

Activities that featured prominently at the festival include boat regatta, swimming competition, and calabash swimming among others.

Goodwill messages were delivered on the occasion by the Commissioner of Tourism in River State, the representative of the Minister of Tourism, the representative of the Minister of Art, culture and Critical Economy, and the Senator representing Taraba Central in the national assembly, Sent. Haruna Manu.

They all thanked the Governor of Taraba State Dr Agbu Kefas for the revival of the Nwunyo International Fishing And Cultural Festival, stressing that it is a tool for the preservation of the cultural heritage of the people.

Speaking, the Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia in Nigeria Humphrey Geise who was at the festival expressed delight with the festival and prayed that it would grow to become one of the most important tourist attraction events in the country.

He expressed the readiness of Namibia to collaborate with the state in the aspect of the festival and said their doors are open to exchange ideas and expertise for growth and development.