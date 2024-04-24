Taraba: Governor Kefas revive the Nwunyo Fishing Festival in Ibi LGA

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

In the heart of Taraba State’s cultural heritage lies the Nwunyo Fishing Festival, a celebration that had faded into the shadows of neglect for decades. Today, a new chapter in history unfolds as His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas, together with the esteemed Gen. TY Danjuma, breathe life back into this ancient tradition. The revered General assumes the role of chairman at this historic event, marking a pivotal moment in the preservation of Taraba’s rich cultural tapestry.

For too long, the absence of the Nwunyo Fishing Festival left a void in the soul of the community, rendering us a mere whisper amidst the vibrant echoes of our nation. The revival of this festival signals a resurgence of pride and identity, a reclamation of our heritage that was on the brink of fading into oblivion.

In a poignant speech delivered at the festival grounds, General TY Danjuma addressed the gathered crowd, his words resonating with the weight of wisdom and experience:

“My fellow Tarabans, we stand at a crossroads of our history. For too long, we have been a laughing stock across the nation, our traditions abandoned, our unity fractured. It is time for us to embrace each other, to stop killing each other, and to make our roads and communities safe for our people. We must cast aside the shadows of division and work together to build a future that reflects the strength of our collective heritage.”

As the sun sets over the rippling waters of the Nwunyo River, General Danjuma’s words echo through the hearts of the people, carrying a message of unity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence. It is a call to end the cycle of violence and discord, to forge a path that honors our roots and unites us in common purpose.

Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas, in his visionary leadership style, has safeguarded our cultural legacy by resurrecting the Nwunyo Fishing Festival. His dedication to preserving our traditions reinforces the values that bind us together as a community, reminding us of the importance of cherishing our past while forging a brighter future.

After a 14-year hiatus, the government of Taraba State led by Dr. Agbu Kefas, successfully reactivated the renowned Nwonyo International Fishing and Cultural Festival. The festival was inaugurated on Friday with a grand opening ceremony held at the picturesque Lake Nwonyo, in the Ibi local government area of Taraba State.

Dr. Agbu Kefas while addressing attendees, hailed the festival as a remarkable testament to the State’s natural beauty which is now being showcased to the world. Citing the festival’s deep-rooted history, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to fostering justice, harmony, and unity for the betterment of all.

Governor Kefas expressed his belief that the festival would fortify relationships among the people and provide a secure environment for potential investors. H.E. Umaru Fintiri – the Governor of Adamawa State, graced the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour and commended the government and people of Taraba State for preserving the rich cultural heritage through the festival. He pledged his administration’s collaboration with Taraba State, intending to leverage the festival as a catalyst for development.

Governor Fintiri challenged the festival organizers to incorporate activities that will promote awareness in agriculture, health, and economic empowerment, thereby attracting investors to the state. Retired General TY Danjuma, the Chairman of the occasion, highlighted the Nwonyo International Fishing and Cultural Festival’s role in fostering unity and understanding among diverse communities. He emphasized the imperative of peace across the state and the need to continuously improve the festival to meet international standards.

Expressing concern over the prevailing insecurity in the country, General Danjuma underscored the urgency to curtail kidnapping and banditry for the overall progress of the nation. Nagombe Joseph Titus, the State’s Commissioner of Heritage and Ecotourism, emphasized the ministry’s dedication to spearheading Taraba’s tourism development in alignment with Governor Agbu Kefas’s vision.

The festival’s first day witnessed various captivating cultural performances and presentations, drawing dignitaries from both near and far. On Saturday, April 20, 2024, the festival will continue with exhilarating activities, including canoe racing, calabash swimming, and fishing, among others.

An indigine of the Southern Zone, David Agyo, urge people of the Zone to remain united.

“In Southern Taraba, where every voice deserves to be heard, where every individual is valued and respected, unity transcends tribe and religion.

“Let us heed the call for peace, let us bridge the divides that threaten our bond, and let us stand together as one in the spirit of brotherhood and love.

“As we gather at the Nwunyo Fishing Festival, let the waters of unity flow through our hearts, washing away the barriers that divide us and paving the way for a future where peace and harmony reign supreme.

“Together, we shall build a legacy of togetherness that will withstand the test of time, ensuring that our ancestral home remains a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come.

“The Nwunyo Fishing Festival serves as a symbol of our resilience and determination to preserve our cultural identity. Through this revitalized tradition, we honor the legacy of our forefathers and pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.

“Let us stand united, hand in hand, embracing our shared history and celebrating the diversity that enriches our heritage.

“May the echoes of laughter and camaraderie that fill the air at the Nwunyo Fishing Festival be a testament to the strength of our unity.

“As we cast our nets into the waters, may we also cast away the prejudices and misconceptions that cloud our vision, embracing each other as brothers and sisters on this sacred land.

“Let us be the architects of peace and harmony, the guardians of our collective memory, and the torchbearers of hope for the generations yet to come.

“Together, we shall create a legacy of togetherness that will endure the trials of time, a legacy that proclaims to the world that in Southern Taraba, unity reigns supreme, and love conquers all.

“In the spirit of the Nwunyo Fishing Festival, let us embark on this journey of unity and reconciliation, forging a path towards a future where peace and prosperity thrive.

“Our ancestral home beckons to us, calling us to rise above our differences and build a community founded on mutual respect, understanding, and compassion – he said.

“As we depart from this hallowed celebration, let our hearts be filled with the promise of a tomorrow where the waters of unity continue to flow, nurturing our bond and guiding us towards a shared destiny.

“Together, hand in hand, we shall write a new chapter in the annals of Taraba State, one defined by cooperation, solidarity, and unwavering commitment to our shared values and aspirations.

“May the legacy of the Nwunyo Fishing Festival endure for eternity, a testament to our profound love for our land and our people. Let us walk forth into the future with heads held high, knowing that we stand united as one, forever bound by the ties of history and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

Long live the Nwunyo Fishing Festival! Long live Taraba State! Together, we shall rise and thrive – he added.