SystemSpecs Announces 2024 Children’s Day Essay Competition

Nigerian students in primary and secondary schools are invited to enter the SystemSpecs Annual Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC), SystemSpecs Group has announced.

With a vision to remaining a software institution of reference in Africa, SystemSpecs is taking a proactive approach to inspire, equip, and develop young Nigerians with IT-based knowledge and resources that will drive transformative change in Nigeria and help shape a sustainable world.

The topic of the 2024 essay is “Protecting the Nigerian Child from the Dangers of Online Technology”. The essay will explore the students’ awareness of the vast opportunities for value and wealth creation, while also discussing the challenges digitization can bring. Participating students will be challenged to discuss ways to keep themselves safe from digital threats.

As discussions about social media etiquette, privacy settings, and responsible online behavior become increasingly important, according to Mr. ‘DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director, Remita Payment Services Limited, children must be taught and given some room to learn and grow from their own choices.

“We understand now more than ever, the importance of empowering children to recognize threats and to address them with their parents and or guardians, while equipping them with the skills to protect themselves” adds Mr. Atanda.

The contest, which will commence on February 20th, 2024, is an opportunity for students to articulate their solutions for Nigeria’s evolving digital landscape.

The CDEC initiative stands as one of SystemSpecs Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives to power an inclusive and sustainable future for the technology industry in Nigeria. Mrs. Bukola Adeboye, Group Head, Corporate Services, SystemSpecs Holdings Limited said: “We believe we have a responsibility to give back to the communities in which we live and work as well as support and foster new learning experiences in education among Nigerian youth. The CDEC is just one example. I’m proud of the work we do at SystemSpecs as well as all the students who have authored several passionate essays in past CDEC editions, showcasing their understanding of innovative tech solutions and further deepening our CSR commitment”,

The first CDEC Essay Competition was held in 2020. Since its inaugural year, there have been over 8,000 submissions from students, with participation growing to about 1,000 schools each year. This educational initiative reflects the Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility commitment to facilitate capacity development for the ICT industry.

With a strong focus on securing the future of Nigeria, SystemSpecs believes implementing educational ICT initiatives at school level can prepare the next generation of entrepreneurs, business leaders, nation builders and innovators, ensuring they are not left behind in the current wave of ICT for development.

Also speaking on the 2024 competition, Mr. Henry Eguabor, Head, Brands and Marketing, SystemSpecs Holdings Limited said: “We are delighted to announce this essay contest for students in Nigeria, as it provides an important opportunity to encourage our young minds to engage with issues of importance to their country. Nigeria has experienced significant technological growth in recent decades. However, much remains to be done. It is essential for us to understand the perspectives of our young future leaders and their attitude towards key developmental challenges”.

According to Mr. Eguabor, the essays will be judged for their originality, clarity of thought, quality of research and relevance to Nigeria’s unique challenges.

Award winners will be announced on May 27, 2024. SystemSpecs will award prizes to winning students as well as certificates and gifts. Winning essays will be published on the SystemSpecs website and social media platforms.

SystemSpecs is a leading technology group that has operated in Nigeria and other African countries for over 30 years. Some of the companies under the group include Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), HumanManager Limited (HML), SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), and SystemSpecs Deelaa Limited.