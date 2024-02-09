Hajj 2024 : FCT Muslim Pilgrims’ Board Warns Applicants Over Non-Disclosure of Ailments

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board has warned intending Pilgrims over non disclosure of major ailments capable of creating avoidable emergencies at the Holy land.

The Director of the Board, Abubakar Evuti who gave this warning in Abuja, during a press briefing on the arrangement for the 2024 Hajj, said the board does not want any incident that will discredit FCT and portray the administration in a bad light.

He noted that while the performance of Hajj is a compulsory Islamic obligation, it does not compel people that have health challenges.

The director said the medical team are fully prepared to carry out a comprehensive screening and innoculation of intending pilgrims, to ensure that no ailments will be concealed.

He equally revealed that while preparations have started in earnest, with the support of FCT Ministers, Nyesom Wike and Dr Mariya Mahmoud, the deadline for payment has been set for 12th February.

Evuti also stated that the Hajj fare has been increased from Four million, five hundred thousand naira,( N4.5m) to four million, six hundred and ninety nine thousand naira( N4.699m).

While he disclosed that the board have been embarking on aggressive education and orientation of the intending pilgrims to the holy land, he assured that FCT administration has made adequate provisions to ensure a hitch free hajj.

According to him, about 2,500 intending pilgrims have applied and also made initial payment.