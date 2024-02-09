Troops Apprehend Notorious Gunrunner, Violent Extremist, and Insurgents in Taraba State

…… Recover Arms, Ammunition and Cash

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigeria Army in its ongoing operations to ensure Taraba State become a safe haven from violent extremist groups and Insurgents, gallant troops of 93 Battalion under the Brigade has successfully apprehended a notorious gunrunner involved in illegal dealings of arms and ammunition to criminal elements within Taraba State and other parts of the country.

Lieutenant Oni Olubodunde the Acting Assistant Director 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, disclose this in a statement issued to Journalists in Jalingo.

“Following credible intelligence on the activities of the arms dealer named Joshua Dutse Idah age 45, troops trailed his movement which led to his final arrest on 20 January 2024 in Ibi town of Ibi LGA while driving to Kaduna State in a Blue Volkswagen Sharon vehicle with registration number Rivers SKN-390AA.

“On interrogation, Dutse confessed he was going to Katsina State to bring in AK 47 Rifles and that he received part payment of 300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira).

He said after a thorough search on the vehicle, troops recovered 1 PK Machine Gun, Quantity 399 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 3 AK 47 Rifle Magazines.

“Also, on 25 January 2024, information was received from own sources on the activities of extremist groups and Insurgents around Chanchanji and Sai communities on their plans to move to a drop zone where relatives of abducted victims were directed to drop ransom money.

“Based on this information, troops deployed at Chanchanji laid in wait at the suspected area and at about 10:00 am, Janet Igohia age 31 was arrested after picking up the sum of one million, five hundred thousand naira (N1,500,000.00) only being ransom payment for an abducted victim.

“Janet Igohia revealed that she is presently married to Voryor Gata a notorious criminal and former second in command to late Gana Terwase.

“She is currently married to the leader of a violent extremist group in southern Taraba.

“According to her, she had previously been married to high profile criminals such as late Terkibi Gemaga AKA Mopol a notorious kidnapper who was killed by troops 5 years ago.

“She revealed that she also got married to late Gana Terwase another notorious criminal who was killed during Joint Special Force Operation 3 years ago.

He said that troops deployed at Mararaba Baissa community of Donga Local Government Area apprehended 2 other suspected Gunrunners who were allegedly involved in extra judicial killings and cattle rustling with the sum of 664,000 (Six Hundred and Sixty Four Thousand Naira) which were proceeds from their illegal activities and 2 Techno mobile phones.

He gave the names of the criminals as, Alhaji Adamu Damisa age 40 and Usman Isah age 44.

“In another development, troops of 20 Model Battalion deployed at Forward Operating Base in Bali Local Government Area on 7 February 2024 arrested a suspected violent extremist named Malam Muhammadu Shuaibu age 50 who has been on the run.

“Preliminary investigation confirmed he is the same wanted suspect who absconded earlier after 3 Dane Guns were recovered from his residence at Dakka community through the help of his wife.

According to him, the arrest of these criminals should also serve as a stern warning to all those involved in illicit arms trade and other criminal acts.

“The suspects and the exhibits recovered will be handed over to appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution in line with extant laws guiding our operations.

He pointed out that the Brigade is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens by dismantling all criminal network operating in Taraba State.

“Members of the public are urged to continue to support the military and other security agencies by giving credible and timely information on suspicious movements or activities of criminals within the state.

“You are please requested to disseminate this information through your medium. Thank you for your usual cooperation – he said