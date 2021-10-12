Suspected armed robber nabbed for hiding gun in bag of garri

PATIENCE OGBO and COSMAS CHUKWU

Policemen attached to the Ovwian Aladja Division Delta State police command raided criminal hideout/black spots in Ujvwu community following reports that persons suspected to be criminals had gathered in a large number smoking Indian Hemp there.

The suspects upon sighting the police took to their heels, they were chased and two of them identified as Godspower Alfred 23years old and Destiny Akwara 34 ,were arrested and upon search, a locally made cut to size gun and some wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

Similarly, patrol team attached to Ovwian Aladja Division while on stop and search duty intercepted a commercial bus carrying some passengers, the operatives upon searching the passengers recovered one locally made single barrel gun concealed in a bag of Garri.

The suspect one Pigi Kelvin of Ututuoama town Ughelli South LGA age 42yrs was arrested. Investigation is ongoing says DSP Bright Edafe, the Delta State police command spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a corpse was found lying at ESUT gate Agbani in Nkanu West LGA of Enugu state this morning while the Ghost Monday was being observed.

There has been no authentic eye witness report even as some deep reports have that he has been hit by shots from a motorized cruise of UGM seen shooting sporadically as they through Ozalla and Obe towards Umueze and Agbani towns in Nkanu West LGA earlier today.

However, the police could not confirm any such incident but rather stated as follows through the PRO,ASP Dan Ndukwe in statement issued today; “There’s was no such case of shooting of a man at ESUT gate. Rather, there was a reported case of murder of a young man identified as Stephen Ajah from Ebonyi State, by yet-to-be identified armed men. Meanwhile, investigation to fish out the perpetrators has commenced.”

Similarly a minibus allegedly burnt by hoodlums in Nsukka this morning ,the PPRO explained as occurring from accidental causes;

“Also, preliminary investigation reveals that a mini bus that broke down along Enugu Road Nsukka on 10/10/2021 and was being repaired, caught fire and was partially burnt in the early hours of today, 11/10/2021, before it was put out by the driver with the help of residents of the area. Meanwhile, further investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

