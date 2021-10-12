Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NNPC

Suspected armed robber nabbed for hiding gun in bag of garri

. Man  killed near ESUT gate as bus  torched at Nsukka

Metro news
By Peter
0 9

PATIENCE OGBO and COSMAS CHUKWU

 

 

Policemen attached to the Ovwian Aladja Division Delta State police command  raided criminal hideout/black spots in Ujvwu community  following reports that persons suspected to be criminals had  gathered in a large number smoking Indian Hemp there.

 

The suspects upon sighting the police  took to their heels,  they were chased and  two of them identified as Godspower Alfred 23years old  and  Destiny Akwara 34 ,were arrested and upon search,  a locally made cut to size gun and some wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp  were recovered from them.

Similarly,  patrol team attached to Ovwian Aladja Division while on stop and search duty intercepted a commercial bus carrying some passengers, the operatives upon searching the passengers recovered one  locally made single barrel gun concealed in a bag of Garri.

The suspect one Pigi Kelvin  of Ututuoama town Ughelli South LGA age 42yrs was arrested. Investigation is ongoing says DSP Bright Edafe, the Delta State police command spokesperson.

 

 Meanwhile, a corpse was found lying at ESUT gate Agbani in Nkanu West LGA of Enugu state this morning while the Ghost Monday was being observed.

There has been no authentic eye witness report even as some deep reports have that he has been hit by shots from a motorized cruise of UGM seen shooting sporadically as they through Ozalla and Obe towards Umueze and Agbani towns in Nkanu West LGA earlier today.

However, the police could not confirm any such incident but rather stated as follows through the PRO,ASP Dan Ndukwe  in statement issued today; “There’s was no such case of shooting of a man at ESUT gate. Rather, there was a reported case of murder of a young man identified as Stephen Ajah from Ebonyi State, by yet-to-be identified armed men. Meanwhile, investigation to fish out the perpetrators has commenced.”

Similarly a minibus allegedly burnt by hoodlums in Nsukka this morning ,the PPRO  explained as occurring from accidental causes;

“Also, preliminary investigation reveals that a mini bus that broke down along Enugu Road Nsukka on 10/10/2021 and was being repaired, caught fire and was partially burnt in the early hours of today, 11/10/2021, before it was put out by the driver with the help of residents of the area. Meanwhile, further investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robber Who Concealed Gun In A Bag Of Garri - Salem Reporters

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4701 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Land dispute: Four Modakeke indigenes remanded for allegedly…

Ikpeazu reiterates commitment to improving road safety in…

Ogun Police Command Gets New Commissioner

No Petition ever written against me to NJC for Past 23 Years…

1 of 23

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More