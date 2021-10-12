Ohanaeze Ndigbo felicitates with NUJ President Chris Isiguzo on his re-election

CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

The President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide Professor George Obiozor, has felicitated with Comrade Chris Isiguzo on his re-election as National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists /NUJ.

In a Congratulatory Statement issued by Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Monday and signed by the Organization National Publicity Secretary Mr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, described the elected President as an outstanding consumate Journalist and an illustrious son of Igboland.

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Professor George Obiozor is proud of you and wishes you a successful tenure

Ohanaeze Ndigbo joins numerous admirers to felicitate with an outstanding consummate journalist and our illustrious son, Comrade Chris Isiguzo on his re-election as the National President of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ)

The Statement opined, *Ohanaeze Ndigbo has followed with keen interest and delight Comrade Isiguzo exemplary footprints in the Fourth Estate of the Realm*

* Your reportage over the years has depicted great deal of intellect, courage, insight, moral authority, civic responsibility, elegance and panache*

Ohaneze Ndigbo maintained that Comrade Chris Isiguzo had not deviated from the purest sense of the role of press as the watchdog of society.

* On the other hand, you and your likes in the media have added enormous value to the Nigerian ever-fledgling democracy*

Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated that Comrade Isiguzo have shown remarkable resilience, vision, organizational ability, character comeliness, integrity and team leadership.

Your re-election as President of one of the most enlightened bodies, the NUJ, is an eloquent testimony of your excellent performance, public trust, goodwill, probity and transparent leadership.

For a better society