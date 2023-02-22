Champion Newspapers Limited
Supreme court fixes judgment date in Naira redesign suit

By Peter
The supreme court has said that it will deliver judgment in the suit challenging the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on March 3.

The seven-member panel of the apex court communicated the decision on Wednesday after taking final arguments from lawyers to the parties in the cases.

Details later…

 

