Lagos NIQS Quarterly Meeting: Farotimi stresses need for members’ welfare

Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors Lagos Chapter, QS Olanrewaju Farotimi, has stressed the need for the welfare of members.

Farotimi stated this during the Quarterly General Meeting of the Institute held at Fumplex Event Centre, Centre For Management Development (CMD), Magodo Shangisha Laagos.

“We have a lot of programmes, the idea is to ensure that our various members are being taken care of. We have the young Quantity Surveyors, we have the corporate members, we have the Fellows, we have the Senior Members of the institute, we have the Fellows who are the elderly ones of the Institute, and we are trying to ensure that whatever the needs of various categories of our membership are taken care of.

“For the young Quantity Surveyors, we are planning a special voluntary internship programme that will help them, for many of them that are yet to get employment, and are willing to acquire additional training. We will consult our consulting firms to take them in for a period of three to six months for internship programme that will be sponsored by the chapter, with transportation during the period of internship. For other categories, we have business workshop, seminars, and other activities for the year. We also want to carry our families along at the end of the year. We have our Family Picnic.

“We have up to 5,000 in Lagos Chapter of (NIQS) but not all of them attend the quarterly general Meeting. We want to encourage all our members to come out and participate in the activities of the chapter in marketing the profession with our members is our strength in reaching out ever local government in Lagos State and the global level in making the services of Quantity Surveyor known to all. Quantity Surveyor is also important in the construction industry especially in any project you are doing”, QS Farotimi stated.

He also stated in his speech entitled: “Scaling New Heights”, that despite efforts and achievements being made, “we can still attain greater heights, and we can add to the efficiency of the past and navigate a new path”.

To achieve this, he said the chapter has set out many goals, among which is to harness the resources of the chapter to adequately equip members with relevant professional and entrepreneurial skills to aid its requests for diversification.

“We will place emphasis on promoting public awareness to guarantee our continued relevance as we are quite mindful of the fact that visibility is a necessary precursor to sustainability. We would seek to create synergy with other professionals in the built environment in marketing the profession.

“We would continuously engage all membership cadre and interests in exchange of views to promote interaction with the aim of aiding intellectual and economic growth of all members”, the Chairman said of the other goals.

He then said these could be achieved “with God on our side and your support through payment of your

annual dues with other voluntary donations and most importantly your availability and attendance at our various activities, together we will take the NIQS Lagos Chapter and by extension our noble Institute to an enviable place among other professional bodies”.

The General Secretary of the Chapter, QS Foluso Ogunrinde, reeled out the activities of the Chapter for the year and encouraged members to always visit the Chapter’s website and social media platforms to stay abreast of upcoming events and happenings within the Chapter.

Ogunrinde added that other interactive channels like facebook, instagram, twitter, and other social media platforms had also been activated for information dissemination and interaction with members.

