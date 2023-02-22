Stakeholders dialogue, vow to end FGM by 2030 in Osun

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Non-governmental organisations, community leaders, religious groups, government agencies, women societies, students amongst others, on Tuesday renewed their pledge to end female genital mutilation (FGM) in Osun.

The pledge was made during a community dialogue in commemoration of international day of zero tolerance to FGM held at Ben Bar Foundation Event center, Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The programme was organised by an NGO, Value Fe-male Network (VFN) headed by Dr Costly Aderibigbe-Saba, in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

In her remarks, the State Lead for Inter African Committee on the elimination of FGM, Mrs Aduke Obelawo said the dialogue platform was essential to galvanise support for Osun to be void of FGM by 2030.

Mrs. Obelawo stressed the evil effects of the harmful practice, calling on the stakeholders to amplify their voices to put an end to it.

Commenting on the year’s theme– Partnering with men and boys to transform social norms to end female genital mutilation (#MenEndFGM), the General Manager of Osun Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) Mrs. Bose Abokede said men must be fully involved in the fight.

Describing the Nigerian society as patriarchal, Abokede noted that men are majorly the leaders and monarch, so they should be advocates of the end FGM message.

Speaking on the harmful effects of FGM on the victims, Nurse Seun Salami pointed out that FGM has to health benefit but several negative impacts.

He highlighted some of the effects as– small birth, bleeding, anaemia (low blood level), poor wound healing, infection, fractures and dislocation, low sexual drive, prolonged labour, menstrual disorders, poor interpersonal relationship, depression, feeling of low self-esteem, pains amongst others.

Meanwhile, a senior investigative officer of National Human Rights Commission, Mrs. Jane Agbakwuru-Nzenwa spoke on the laws and penalties for FGM practice.

She stated that in the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law (VAPP) 2021, FGM is at the Frontline and has been criminalised even if done in hospitals as such medical centers will get their licences withdrawn and personnel jailed.

At the end of the programme, the participants agreed to the need to ensure an enjoyable life for the female child and the society, hence they pledged to be advocates and ambassadors of the end FGM by 2030 in Osun project.

