Supreme Court affirms governor Abiodun’s re-election

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday, affirmed the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the March 18 governorship election in Ogun State.

The Apex Court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja which dismissed the appeal filed by by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, seeking the nullification of the re-election of Governor Abiodun.

Delivering the Lead Judgement, Justice Tijani Abubakar dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

It will be recalled that the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos State on November 24, 2023, had affirmed the re-election of Abiodun in a split decision.

Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh who read the majority judgment dismissed the appeal filed by Adebutu, for lacking in merit.

However, Justice Jane Esienanwan Inyang who delivered the minority judgment agreed with the appellant and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

Adebutu and the PDP challenged Abiodun’s re-election on the ground that the Electoral Act, 2022 was not adhered to, citing corrupt practices and issue of non-qualification.

The Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had equally dismissed the PDP case.

The Apex Court had on January 11, reserved judgement after listening to parties in the appeal.

At Friday’s proceedings, the Apex court held that the appellants could not produce substantial evidence to prove allegations of non-compliance by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Abubakar held that “the appeal is devoid of merit and is is hereby dismissed”

INEC declared Abiodun winner of the March 18 governorship election having polled 276,298 votes to defeat his closest rival Adebutu, who polled 262,383 votes.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng