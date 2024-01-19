Breaking: Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori as Delta State governor

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Governor of Delta State.

The Apex Court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, which dismissed three separate appeals challenging Oborevwori’s victory at the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Delivering the Lead Judgement, Justice Inyang Okoro dismissed the appeals for lacking in merit.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal had dismissed the appeal brought before it by the governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

The Appellate court held that the appeal lacked merit having failed to prove allegations of overvoting and non-compliance to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

In the same vein, the appellate court in separate judgements, upheld the judgement of the Delta State governorship tribunal, which, dismissed the appeal, by Kenneth Gbaji of Social Democratic Party, SDP, against PDP, candidate of the Labour Party, Ken Pela

Dissatisfied by the judgment, Omo-Agege, who is the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, proceeded to the Apex court.

At Friday’s proceedings, Justice Inyang Okoro held that the allegation of non-compliance by the Independent National Electoral Commission, as evidence shows that there was substantial compliance and the unfilled documents cited by the appellants would not affect the margin of lead.

Justice Okoro held that “this appeal lacks merit and is hereby dismissed”.

Similarly, the appeals by Omo-Agege and Pela were also dismissed for lacking in merit.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, had on March 20, 2023, Sheriff Oborevwori polled 360234 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress APC Candidate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who scored 240229, while the Labour Party candidate, Kennedy Pela came a distant third with 48047 votes.

