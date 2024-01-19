Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Breaking: Supreme Court affirms governor Sule’s re-election

Latest News
Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule.
14
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

 

The Supreme Court has affirmed the victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa State.

 

The Apex Court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja which dismissed the appeal filed by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. David Ombugadu challenging Sule’s re-election.

 

Delivering the Lead Judgement,  Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

 

More details Later..

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10644 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Breaking: Supreme Court affirms Nasir Idris as Kebbi State…

Breaking: Supreme Court dismisses Barde’s appeal…

Breaking: Supreme Court affirms governor Abiodun’s…

Breaking: Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori as Delta State…

1 of 2,002