Breaking: Supreme Court affirms governor Sule’s re-election

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Supreme Court has affirmed the victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa State.

The Apex Court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja which dismissed the appeal filed by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. David Ombugadu challenging Sule’s re-election.

Delivering the Lead Judgement, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

More details Later..

