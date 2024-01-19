Breaking: Supreme Court dismisses Barde’s appeal against Yahaya’s victory at Gombe Guber poll

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Supreme Court has dismissed the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Muhammad Jibrin Barde challenging the victory of Inuwa Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the March 18 governorship election in Gombe State.

The Apex Court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja which dismissed Barde’s appeal and affirmed Yahaya as dully elected Governor of the state.

Delivering the Lead Judgement, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit

