Breaking: Supreme Court affirms Nasir Idris as Kebbi State governor

4
CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

 

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Nasir Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Kebbi State.

 

The Apex Court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja dismissing the appel filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Bande  challenging the victory of at the March 18 governorship election.

 

Delivering the Lead Judgement, Justice Abba Aji dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit

 

More details later…

 

