Starlink Appoints TD AFRICA first Authorised Distributor in Africa

In a ground-breaking agreement, Starlink has authorized TD Africa, Nigeria’s premier technology distribution powerhouse, to distribute Starlink Kits. This marks a significant moment in TD Africa’s goal of democratizing internet access in the heart of Nigeria and across Africa.

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. Starlink provides quality and cost-effective internet access to homes, businesses, and especially caters to those in remote locations that are currently underserved or unreached. As the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world’s leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world’s most advanced broadband internet system.

TD Africa plans to leverage Starlink’s unique selling points such as high-speed, low latency, broad coverage and scalability to bridge the digital divide. With an impressive 2023 year-end customer base of 2.3 million and a presence in over 70 countries, Starlink has emerged as a transformative player since launching its first orbital satellite in 2019.

TD Africa’s extensive distribution network and experience coupled with Starlink’s high-speed internet aims to deliver innovative solutions and services that offer broadband connectivity, promoting economic development across Africa. TD Africa will distribute Starlink Internet Kits across Nigeria. Founded over 24 years ago, TD Africa has established itself as the pioneer and largest technology and lifestyle distributor in Africa, representing over 27 global companies including Microsoft, IBM, Apple, Cisco, Hewlett Parckard, Dell Technologies, Samsung, Huawei, Nokia, Lenovo, Asus, and many more. TD Africa has an extensive African reach, serving 47 African countries as Microsoft’s Cloud Solution Provider.

In her statement, TD Africa’s Coordinating Managing Director, Mrs. Chioma Chimere, highlighted the synergy between TD Africa’s experience as a leading distributor of technology and business solutions and Starlink’s commitment to transforming how the world accesses the internet. She expressed excitement about the growth opportunities this agreement presents across the continent while emphasizing TD Africa’s mission to provide accessible, affordable, and usable internet solutions to individuals and businesses.

This transformative agreement signals a new era for internet access in Africa, with Starlink and TD Africa leading the charge in providing innovative and reliable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the digital economy.