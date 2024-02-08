Reps to probe banks on CBN ‘s directive on foreign exchange, loan limit

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its Committees on Banking Regulations and Banking Institutions to conduct an investigative hearing on the non-compliance by banks and financial institutions with CBN directives on the Net Open Position Limits.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion of matters of urgent national importance on the need for banks to implement CBN’s policies on holding excess long foreign exchange and net open Position limits moved by Hon. Babajimi Benson (Lagos,APC) at plenary.

Benson noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is saddled with the responsibility of regulating the monetary policies of the country as provided for by the CBN Act.

Adding that in the performance of this duty, the CBN is empowered to make regulations and give directives for commercial banks and certain financial institutions to implement.

He Further noted that Section 8 (4) and (5) of the CBN Act requires that the CBN Governor is expected to brief the relevant Committees of the National Assembly during the semi-annual hearings as well as provide periodic reports on the performance of the economy to the National Assembly.

“There has been a steady rise in the rate of the dollar in comparison to the naira. It rose to N1,520 to the dollar in the last week. This astronomical rise has been caused by diverse market forces and certain economic policies adopted by the government, including the liberalisation of the dollar”

“Commercial banks and certain financial institutions in Nigeria usually hold back a large part of forex|they obtain either through purchase, borrowing or allocation from the CBN rather than lending to their customers with a view to selling it when the exchange rate is high”

The lawmaker further said that this speculative activity by commercial banks and certain financial institutions has further exacerbated the harsh economic situation in the country and led to difficulty by legitimate businesses to obtain forex for their business transactions.

“The CBN has intervened by introducing new monetary policies to check the rise in the rate of dollar among which are the Net Open Position Limits and holding excess long foreign exchange”

He recalled that commercial banks and certain financial institutions are reluctant to implement the monetary measures put in place by the apex bank to check these unwholesome practices by banks and other financial institutions in the country.

Consequently he explained that unless drastic legislative measures are taken to enforce the implementation of these directives, the country will continue to experience dire economic hardship as a result of continuous rise in foreign exchange rates.

The House However mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure full implementation

.Summon Minister, DG over delay in releasing National Identity Card since 2012

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Mr Bosun Tijani over delay in the release of National Identity Cards from 2012 to date.

Also summoned is the Director-General, National Identity Card Management Commission, Mr Abisoye Coker-Odusote

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Muhammed Shehu (PDP-Bauchi) at the plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

The motion is titled: “Need to Investigate the National Identity Cards released from 2012 to date.”

The house said the mission was to find out the reason behind the delay in issuing the national identity card.

The house urged the committees on Population and Anti-Corruption to report their findings back to the house within four weeks, for further legislative action.

Shehu said that in spite of the availability of resources for rapid production and electoral transparency; Nigerians have continued to encounter obstacles to update their information with National Identity Card Management Commission’s database.

He said this was due to lack of attention from the government and ineffective service delivery.

He said in spite receiving annual budgetary allocations in 2017, 2018 and 2019 to fulfill its mandate, efforts to produce and release national identity cards had been unsuccessful.

This, according to him, required urgent

intervention, and attention of the Federal Government.

He said that government intervention in restructuring the commission was necessary for effective service delivery, and to revitalise the commission’s operations as well as re-affirm its goal.

This, he said, was to provide accurate data and identification documents to the citizens, thus restoring the confidence of the Nigerian populace