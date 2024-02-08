AFCON 2023: Super Eagles defeat Bafana Bafana 4-2 on penalties, to face Cote d’Ivoire in final

.As Dapo Abiodun Akpabio congratulates team

Two saves from Bobo Nwabali helped Nigeria beat South Africa 4-2 on penalties and reach the final of AFCON.

Both teams had ended duel 1-1 after full regulation and added time of 30minutes.

They will now meet Cote d’Ivoire in the final.

Nigeria dominated territory early on but struggled to pick holes in South Africa’s well-organised rearguard. South Africa, meanwhile, targeted the space in behind the Nigeria defence, and that clarity of purpose helped them look the more dangerous side.

The first half, though, was goalless, and Nigeria picked it up thereafter, eventually forging in front when captain William Troost-Ekong scored from the penalty spot.

Then, on 85 minutes, they looked to have sealed the game, Victor Osimhen finishing a terrific counter. But VAR brought play back to the start of the move, finding that Alhassan Yusuf had fouled Percy Tau, and at the clocked ticked over the 90-minute mark, Teboho Mokoena scored from the spot.

Both sides pushed for a winner in extra time but neither managed, and though Ola Aina missed Nigeria’s third penalty, Mokoena, Evidence Makgopa and Mothobi meal missed South Africa’s first, third and fourth to send the Super Eagles into the final.

Nigeria had it won, gave away a late penalty, and have now won it on penalties. They’ll be relieved.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has described the victory of the Super Eagles over their South African counterparts as well deserved.

Prince Abiodun, in a congratulatory message to the national football team and the entire country, praised the players for their outstanding performance against the South Africans.

The match had ended one apiece after extra time, but the Super Eagles prevailed 4-2 on penalties.

Governor Abiodun expressed delight and pride in the team’s remarkable victory. He commended the players, coaching staff, and the entire Nigerian football fraternity for their dedication and hard work.

“The Super Eagles have once again proven their mettle on the international stage, showcasing their exceptional skills and determination. I am incredibly proud of their achievement in securing a well-deserved spot in the African Cup of Nations finals.

“This victory is a testament to the strength and unity of our beloved country, Nigeria. The Super Eagles have shown the world what it means to be a team, fighting together to achieve a common goal,” the governor said.

Similarly, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Eagles for qualifying for the finals of the TotalEnergies 2023 AFCON by beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by 4 – 2 in a penalty shootout.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh said the result of the match was a product of Nigeria’s team spirit and unwavering resilience.

He said the Nigerian team displayed a high sense of discipline and industry to subdue their South African counterpart.

“On behalf of my family, my constituents, the Senate and the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I wish to heartily congratulate our boys for soaring the skies like the Super Eagles that they are; and the coaching crew for being tactical and professional.

“What the Super Eagles displayed this evening is the Nigerian spirit of resilience and the team work we are known for. From their play pattern, all the players exuded a high level of discipline, cooperation and unity of purpose.

“By this victory, the Super Eagles have affirmed that they are not in Cote D’Ivoire for a party, but to defend our national prestige and will certainly bring the trophy back to Nigeria, by the grace of God.

“While I urge the team not to lose focus until the trophy is ours, I advise Nigerians to savour this victory and imbibe the unity and spirit of resilience exuded by the Super Eagles in believing in Nigeria and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu that despite the challenges of today, we will certainly smile tomorrow”.