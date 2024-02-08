Stay in your domains and deliver governance, Wike instructed Area Council Chairman

Favour Ishember, Abuja

FCT Minister, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has instructed the Area council chairmen in Abuja to stay in their domain and develop their communities, as he reiterates his commitment to drive development in rural areas.

Wike, who stated this in Yangoji, while inaugurating the construction of 11-kilometre rural road to connect Sukuku Ebo and Yangoji in Kwali Area Council of the federal capital, said “Continue to stay at home. Don’t come to the city regularly. Stay there and do the work. My own is to support you.

“If you don’t do well for rural communities, you will create problems for the city,” he said.

“We are touching rural areas to renew their hope, because they have suffered years of abandonment.

“This is your time to benefit. If we don’t take care of rural areas, then we have failed as a government.”

The minister explained that the rural road intervention and other infrastructural development earmarked for rural communities was in fulfillment of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

According to him, the current government will be a complete failure if it fails to impact rural communities positively.

Conferred with the traditional title of Kauran Kwali (undefeated war leader) by the Kwali community, Wike thanked the people for the gesture and promised not to let them down.

Earlier, the Chairman, Kwali Area Council, Mr Danladi Chiya, thanked President Tinubu for approving the construction of three rural roads in each of the six area councils.

Chia said that the gesture would compliment the efforts of the Kwali area council towards improving infrastructure for the benefit of the people.

The Chairman said his administration had constructed and rehabilitated 11.3-kilometre roads and graded 13 kilometre additional roads to ease the movement of his people and drive economic activities.

Also speaking, Dr Olusegun Olusa, Oversite Director, Satellite Towns Development Department, FCTA, explained that the project, awarded to Gilmor Engineering Nigeria Ltd, would be completed by May.

On his part, the traditional leader of the area, Chief of Pai, Alhaji Abubakar Sani. thanked President Tinubu and Wike for the commitment to provide infrastructure in rural communities, particularly roads.

Sani said that the road, when completed, would make things easier for farmers to transport their farm produce and improve security in the area.

He appealed that the gesture should be extended to primary healthcare centres to improve the quality of health services in rural areas.