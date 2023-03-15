Stakeholders of opposition parties back Ebonyi APC guber candidate Hon Nwifuru – Campaign media director

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakiliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Divine Mandate Campaign Council Ebonyi state has declared that stakeholders of opposition parties have lent their support to the candidacy of the party’s governorship candidate, Hon Francis Nwifuru ahead of the March 18th polls.

The head of the Directorate of Information, Divine Mandate Campaign Council, Barrister Uchenna Orji, made the assertion in Abakaliki, the state capital on Monday during a press conference on political developments in the state.

Barrister Orji disclosed that the stakeholders have resolved to collapse their structures in PDP, Labour Party, and APGA, in favour of the APC’s governorship candidate, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

He named the political heavyweights that endorsed Hon Nwifuru’s candidacy to include Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Senator Sylvanus Nguji Ngele, Senator Obinna Ogba, Ambassador Lawrence Nwuruku, Sir Arch Edward Nkwegu, Hon Peter Ede, Engr. Livinus Makwe, Hon. Anayo Edwin Nwonu, Chief Boniface Ofoke and Hon Sylvester Ogbaga, among others.

According to him, “we are glad to note the enthusiasm of stakeholders of opposition political parties in the state, who have seen reasons to support the candidature of Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.”

“Honestly, since after the first election, it has been either massive political alignment in favour of APC or mass defection to APC or open support for the governorship candidate of APC, by the bigwigs of opposition political parties including Labour Party, PDP, and APGA respectively.”

“We view their deep thoughts to collapse their structures in PDP, Labour Party, and APGA, in favour of APC’s governorship candidate, Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, as an interesting phenomenon that will shape the political landscape in the state.”

Speaking against the backdrop of growing tension generated by a few desperate politicians, Barrister Orji warned that such enemies of the state be called to order by security agencies.

“The killing of one of the finest traditional rulers who was until his death, the chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council in Ezza North Eze Igboke Ewa by gunmen, is one of the recent unprovoked attacks that were meted against our people for no just cause.”

“We understand that some culprits have been arrested and they have made confessional statements and yet, their sponsors are still moving freely and raining fire and brimstone against authorities.”

The Director of Media, Directorate of Information, Divine Mandate Campaign Council, urged the good people of Ebonyi State not to be moved by the antics of the opposition elements, but to stand focused on their decision to vote for the party that has made Ebonyi state a reference point in good governance.

Contributing, the Chief Press Secretary to Hon Francis Nwifuru, Mr Leo Oketa, said that the APC Governorship candidate was a product of equity, justice and fairness.

“All the stakeholders know that it is proper to bequeath peace to Ebonyi state.”

“It is on that note that Hon Francis Nwifuru has embarked on consultation with major stakeholders across political affiliations,” he reiterated.