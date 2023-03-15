Obaseki pledges more projects as Edo drivers, Arewa community throw weight behind PDP candidates

The Arewa Community in Edo State and commercial bus drivers in the state, under the aegis of the Drivers Welfare Empowerment Scheme, on Tuesday, threw their weight behind the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pledging to deliver their votes to ensure their victory at the Saturday, March 18 House of Assembly elections.

The groups gave the assurance when they separately received the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in Benin City, the Edo State capital, who canvassed votes for the PDP candidates at the forthcoming polls.

Obaseki was received at the office of the Drivers’ Welfare Empowerment Scheme by the chairman of the association, Comrade Adelanto Lucky Ukponmwan, at Zabayo in Benin City, and the Arewa Community in Aduwawa, Ikpoba-Okha local council by the Chairman of Arewa PDP Mobilizers, Alhaji Sani Muhammed.

Governor Obaseki also visited the livestock market at Aduwawa where he was received by leaders of tomatoes, vegetables, and livestock traders. He also met with members and leaders of the Butchers Association in Edo State.

Addressing the drivers, the governor said, “I have set up a transport authority, a body that can regulate your association and others and ensure disagreement like the type you had in time past with other unions doesn’t exist. The body will give the authority to your association and others like yours to operate in the State. The body will also regulate the other parks you operate from.

“We already have a Central Park at Obakhavbaye and are working on having many other mini-parks that will be feeding the other parks and the central park. It will enable us to know who is operating where and also know how to collect dues from you. Don’t worry, you are my supporters, and we will not abandon you. Those causing problems in the Scheme have gone and we will work with you. You will collaborate with me to make the state peaceful.”

Speaking to the Arewa Community, Obaseki noted, “I am here to thank you, people, because you are peaceful people doing your legitimate businesses in Edo State. My administration will continue to develop the State and make life easier and better for Edo people as well as those living in the State.

“Do you like what I am doing in Edo State? If you want us to continue, please vote for PDP candidates in the forthcoming election in the State for us to continue with our developmental strides.”

He further charged, “On Saturday 18th of March, come out with your PVCs and vote PDP. l will protect you and ensure peace in this area as it will stimulate growth and development. This is your government as no one can remove us when you support us. We still have a lot to do before leaving office.”

On his part, the Chairman of Arewa PDP Mobilizers, Alhaji Muhammed, added, “Your government has benefited the Arewa Community in Edo State. Your administration has appointed eight members of the community and two out of them are women. It shows your administration is gender sensitive.

“206 members of the Arewa Community are part of the Edo State Security Network in the State. We have 70 polling units in this area and we assure you of 100 per cent votes for PDP candidates in the EDHA election on the 18th of March 2023.”