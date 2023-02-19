Soludo flags off 7.8 km Achina-Onneh-Agbudu-Ogboji road, says APGA is the identity of Ndigbo

CHRISTIAN ABURIME

The Anambra state governor, Chukwuma Soludo has tasked the contractor handling the 7.8 kilometres Achina-Onneh-Agbudu-Ogboji road with the speedy completion of the project.

Governor Soludo who stated this during the official flag-off of the road construction emphasized that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is the identity of Ndigbo.

The road which is being handled by IDC Construction Company is expected to be completed in 12 months’ time.

The project is among other things, designed to solve the devastating flood challenge experienced in the area and aid evacuation of food products to and from the inter-connected agrarian communities.

Speaking shortly after inspecting the project, Soludo maintained that the project execution is in keeping with his campaign promise to the people of the area.

“The Chairman of APGA in Aguata was the first person to lament about the condition of this road in 2017. It was then that I made the decision to physically inspect the road to ascertain its actual condition and discovered that it was dilapidated.”

He explained that he awarded the contract and pledged to fix the road, noting that contractors are usually mobilized with a 30 per cent to 50 per cent down payment.

The Governor revealed that the road has a guaranteed lifespan of at least twenty years.

“I told the contractor to do a good job. If they do so, they will be given additional jobs, ” Governor Soludo said.

He stressed that his administration is working on a law that will specify that any funding provided to communities by the state government will be based on their population.

“The forthcoming census must be taken seriously. Everyone should show up in large numbers and be counted”, the governor also advised.

Earlier, the Transition Committee Chairman for Aguata, Prince Chibueze Oforbuike appreciated the governor for honouring his promise.

Furthermore, APGA Candidates in the area took turns soliciting votes from the people.

In attendance at the flag-off ceremony were the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje and the Managing Director of Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) Prof. Phil Eze.

Others in the ceremony were the Transition Committee Chairman for Idemili South, Neville Uchendu, the APGA Achina Ward executives, and Aguata Traditional Rulers among others attended the flag-off ceremony.