Oke-Ogun top monarch, Elero of Ilero, endorses Peller as Senator

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

One of the prominent royal fathers in Oke- Ogun and Oyo state, His Royal Highness (HRH)), Oba Wasiu Oyedele Saka Ilufemiloye I, the Elero of Ilero Land, has expressed optimism that Hon Shina Peller will be the next senator to represent Oyo North Senatorial District at the upper chamber.

Oba Oyedele Saka stated this on Saturday when the campaign team of Hon Shina Peller visited him in his palace.

The Elero said, “I am already seeing you as a senator because I know you will win this coming election by God’s grace; so I want to plead with you to intensify your efforts in bringing the dividends of democracy to our people.”

Hon Peller, accompanied by the Accord candidate House of Representatives in Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajola federal constituency and state Assembly candidate , Kajola constituency, appreciated His Royal Highness and the entire people of Ilero for their love and trust they have in him.

Furthermore, he assured them that if elected, he will continue to be driven by the people’s interest.

It would be recalled that prominent royal fathers in Oke-Ogun have unanimously endorsed Shina Peller for senate in the forthcoming Oyo North senatorial election.

Some of the royal fathers who have declared support for the liberation mission are His Royal Majesty, Oba Khalid Olabisi, the Okere of Saki Land, His Royal Majesty, Oba Moshood Oyekola Lawal, the Iba of Kishi, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rafiu Osuolale Mustapha, the Onjo of Okeho, Aare of Ago Are and others.