Akukalia wants FG to adopt Maks currency

—–Says it is solution to inflation

COMFORT EKELEME

A World Scientist, Mr. Peter Matthews-Akukalia has called on the Federal Government to adopt the Max Currency in order stabilize the nation’s economy.

He said, Maks is a series of currencies like the Naira, Dollar and Pounds, it is not a payment system like the crypto currency and it is a smart currency itself.

The Max Currencies was invented by Mr. Akukalia, World’s 1st Creative Scientist, Internationally Published Author, and Discoverer& Inventor.

Matthews-Akukalia who received the patent for the currency from President Muhammadu Buhari on Oct. 20, 2022, told Daily Champion that he is seeking partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to adopt Maks Currency, integrate it into the Naira, to stabilise the economy.

In an interview with Daily Champion, Akukalia said Max Currency will eliminate inflation within three months of adoption, adding that the prices of goods in the market will crash by 70 per cent.

He said, on adoption of the Maks Currencies, the prices of all commodities and prices will drop by 70per cent in less than three months. “That means that a bag of rice currently sold at about N40, 000 will sell for about N12, 000 in the first instance.

According to him, Max has the potential to create millions of employment opportunities, adding that it is the first creative economy currency.

He maintained that the currency, which is a major breakthrough for Nigeria, if adopted will give a universal value to the naira, stressing that the fact that Max currency has been developed and patented, other currency in the world will now be measured against the naira.

“This is because there will be a template for which prices will operate in the market and the naira will have value, while new jobs will be created. I also want the government to know that there is now what is called the ministry of creativity

“The rule is that any country that adopts it first, becomes a standard which every other country follows. Max is a value system and what it will do is that it will be integrated based on its own natural value into an existing economy.

“I have done what is called world currency score table. I have measured the natural value of every currency on earth. The natural value of naira is 35 kobo to N1.00. The natural value of dollar is about 45 cent to one dollar, which means even the Nigerian naira by law is higher.

Speaking further, Akukalia stated that Max is a diamond system and will give right to the government to upgrade the naira instantly.

He said the integration of Naira into Maks Currency will also take care of high interest rate, price regulation, foreign exchange rate, national debt relief, salaries and wages and budgetary planning.

Application of Maks Currency if adopted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) means that issues surrounding minimum wage would be eliminated because every natural value based on solar computing has provided a benchmark for everything under the Sun.

He said, “To pay a teacher, all you have to do is look at the natural values which has already been calculated in the Makupedia to determine the benchmark minimum wage and then you add up other qualities and qualifications which has also been computed.

“I invented what is called the Makupedia- the first world digital smart dictionary that has calculated the benchmark values and translated into prices for all tangible and intangible commodities, thereby established a constant from abstract things.

“The adoption of Maks Currency would solve high interest lending rate of any currency because discovery showed that the value of any currency hidden within the currency indicates that no interest rate could go beyond 0.1 to 0.9 per cent.

“There will be the need to create the Ministry of Creativity to accommodate over 2,000 new skills and over two million concepts as we move from fiat to a knowledge economy and driven system of computational creativity,” he said.

Akukalia maintained that Maks Currencies means that Nigeria is automatically signed into the Paradise creative economy system which ensures that social ills such as unemployment crime hunger and youth restiveness is reduced to the barest minimum.

He said, “Everyone will be measured by their contribution to society and not by level of wealth or influence. The rich becomes richer through investment into ideas and the poor becomes rich because of his ideas.

“Value added taxes will be the equivalent cost of a thing. Example, a litter of petrol will be about N5.00. Taxes will be taken per litter as 0.5k. So 100 litters = 100 x 0.5 = N50 remitted to government.

“So for every N5000 earned on petrol sold, N50 is remitted as tax by trader. Naira will function as 35kobo = N1.00. Higher than the dollar which ranks as 45cents=$1.00, Chinese yen at 40:1 by standards set in the World Digital Smart Dictionary

“This is not my first invention, I have invention that will take care of climate change, I have an invention that will be fixed into a plane, into the ship, into every car that will promote a healthy climate for us. I have discovered a vegetation system that will also contribute the development of pure air that will make man live on the average, over a hundred years,” he said.

To him, the understanding of those that created the economy was driven by environmental factors, saying that Max is the first anti-inflation currency in the world.

According to him, the laws of demand and supply was artificially created and cannot be used as a universal module because people react to commodities in different ways.