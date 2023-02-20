Champion Newspapers Limited
Ndigbo United Association endorses Segun Adewale (PDP) for Senate Lagos west on the forth coming election

L-r ... Chief Ben Njoku; Chief (Mrs.) kate Onyechere;  PDP Candidate for Senate Lagos West Deacon Segun Adewale aka  (Aeroland)  received award from  Chief Ben Njoku . President Ndigbo United  Association (NUA) Dr Dom Femi Ferguson. during the endorsement of   Segun  Adewale  (PDP)   for Senate Lagos west on the forth coming election, 16/2/2023 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L- r… President Ndigbo United  Association (NUA). Dr. Dom Femi Ferguson; Labour Party, LP Governorship candidate for Lagos. Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, National .Secretary (NUA)  Amah Amaonye .

L-r … Chairman of all Chairmen (NUA) Prince Okpara Jason; Director South East  Affairs of  (Aeroland)  Nze Chibuzor Chibuzor, PDP Candidate for Senate Lagos West Deacon Segun Adewale aka  (Aeroland), Chief (Mrs.) kate Onyechere and others.

L-r…Chief Kingsley Anyanwu; Comrade Anthony Nwaguocha, Apostle Moses Anum and  Prince Hon Elijah.

.

L-r… National.Secretary (NUA)  Amah Amaonye; Deputy Woman Leader (NUA)  Chief (Mrs.) Eucharia Nwagwu and Eze Emmanuel Oparachukwu.

Deputy Woman Leader (NUA) Chief (Mrs.) Eucharia Nwagwu, (2nd left ) with her members presenting the Kolanut.

Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Oshodi/ Isolo II federal constituency in Lagos State Hon Ebenezer Ken Obioma, addressing the guest.

Cross Section of the Members of (NUA) during the endorsement of   Segun  Adewale  (PDP)   for Senate Lagos west, Hon  Ebenezer Ken Obioma(PDP) for Oshodi/ Isolo II federal constituency,  Labour Party, LP, Governorship candidate for Lagos  Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, at the forth coming Election, held at Ajao Estate in Lagos on 16/2/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

