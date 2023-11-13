Soludo congratulates hope Uzodimma on election victory

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has congratulated Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on his victory in the just concluded gubernatorial election held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in Imo State

It will be recalled that the Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Abayomi Fasina announced the results on Sunday morning where he declared Senator Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election with a total vote of 540,308 to defeat his closest rival Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who came second with total votes of 71,503

Following the victory, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has congratulated Senator Hope Uzodimma and urged him to be magnanimous in victory by extending a hand of fellowship to his co-contesters.

Governor Soludo further urged Senator Uzodimma to see his emergence as the winner in the election as a victory for all Imo people

The Governor expressed confidence that Senator Hope Uzodimma will continue to serve the people of Imo State dutifully and wished him well for another tenure in office