LAC visits controller of Nigeria Correctional Service FCT Command, made case for inmates

in a bid to ensure justice for inmates at the nation’s correctional centers, the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, under the watch of Aliyu Bagudu Abubakar has appealed for the warrant and the relevant records to be made available to them at both the Kuje and Suleja correctional center, as the council has scheduled a visit to these centers.

Aliyu Bagudu Abubakar made the appeal when the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria team led by the Director in charge of the Criminal Justice Department Abdul Fattah Adewale Bakre paid a courtesy visit to the controller of Nigeria Correctional Service FCT Command, Ibrahim Idris.

He went further to say that the council understood the importance of the warrant to the correctional center and will as such handle it with care.

The warrant will enable them to identify the inmates that fall within the jurisdiction of the council, and then request their presence for an interview and proper documentation in fulfillment of what section 19 of the Legal Aid Act 2011, and Legal Aid Regulation 2012 said.

Reports reaching us from the field lawyers is that in some places the council does not have access to warrant and records from the welfare, and this is a big challenge because, without them, we cannot function.

Any negative comment on the issue of awaiting trial inmates is an indictment to the council, LAC was able to intervene in the case of 101, Boko Haram suspect because we have access to warrant. It is equally important to us because it determines who among the inmates has legal representation and who needs Legal aid services.

In response, to the request made by the council, the controller took immediate action by Giving out 10 copies of his official complimentary card to the team leader to be presented when the need arises., Assign a lawyer attached to his office to accompany LACON to Kuje prison and to make sure instruction is adhered to Write a letter to the Deputy controllers of both Kuje and Suleja correctional centers, instructing them to make available the warrant to the council.

However, the controller appealed for all hands to be on deck because out of the 1298 inmates in custody, the majority are awaiting trial inmates. LACON he said are doing its best, it remains a work in progress, so when all the relevant stakeholders do the needful, more result will be seen.