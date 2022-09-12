Soludo condemns attack on  Sen Ubah, commiserate with, families of dead aides

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has condemned in strong terms, the attack by yet-to-be identified gun men on the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy on Sunday evening

Ubah was said to have narrowly escaped bullets of some gun wielding men who attacked his convoy at Enugwu-Ukwu road in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

Condemning the attack, Soludo said his government is fully determined to wipe out every act of criminality in the state, saying, “this is the last ditched-effort of a sinking boat” by these criminal elements

The governor in a statement by his Press Secretary reassured that all security agencies are now on full alert to fish out the perpetrators of this henious attack, who will be made to face the full wrath of the law