NOVA Merchant Bank’s Funke Okoya appointed Chairperson, Women’s Empowerment Commission of Women in Finance Nigeria

Mrs Funke Okoya, an Executive Director, NOVA Merchant Bank has been appointed Chairperson, Women’s Empowerment Commission of the Women in Finance Nigeria.

Okoya’s appointment was announced along with four other new executives at a recent signing of the International Partnership/Affiliation with the Women Working for Change.

The Women Working for Change is an organ of the African CEO Forum, the largest international forum of the African private sector.

The newly appointed Exco Members were selected from committed Senior Executive members of the organisation and have been charged with the specific duty of chairing the Association’s five new Commission.

Mrs Okoya’s appointment as Chairperson is a major push for the capacity development of women in Nigeria and it is expected to drive initiatives that advance women’s cause, pursuit of financial literacy and inclusion for women while promoting gender parity.

Speaking at the event, the Chairperson, Women in Finance Nigeria, Mrs Toyin Sanni, said, “We are very excited about the launch of these important commissions under the leadership of these dynamic senior executives as well as the election of our new national secretary all of whom served creditably, over time at WIFNG.”

Funke Okoya who expressed excitement at the appointment said, “This appointment is designed to speak to the yearnings of women in Nigeria and further enrich the conversation around capacity building, provide access to finance, broaden value realization, add relevance, recognition and network for women.”

She added that the expanded executive committee demonstrates the association’s commitment to supporting women across the country by providing leadership and sustainable professional development for women, through creative coalition and partnerships with international women organizations like Women Working for Change.

Funke is an Executive Director, Investment Banking and Subsidiaries at NOVA Merchant Bank, and has been driving key initiatives that are transforming the Bank into leadership position.

While congratulating Mrs Okoya on her appointment, the Chairman of NOVA Merchant Bank, Mr Phillips Oduoza, said Funke has been at the forefront of gender diversity, sustainability and female inclusion adding, “As a board, we are glad for the recognition which will elevate the commission to the next level under her chairmanship.”

NOVA Merchant Bank is a leading merchant bank in Nigeria that offers an integrated suite of financial solutions covering Financial Intermediation, Wholesale and Investment Banking, Asset and Wealth Management, Trade Services, Transaction Banking, Cash Management and Digital Banking.

Women in Finance Nigeria (WIFNG) is a non-profit organization registered in 2016 to provide policy advocacy for greater representation of women in the financial sector and in financial roles in Public and Private Sector Organizations. WIFNG advocates for positive economic policies and is a platform for women in financial roles to collectively tackle workplace and societal challenges affecting women. WIFNG also provides Capacity Building, Networking and Economic Empowerment opportunities. In 2019, it established and registered its UK Chapter, WIFNG UK, a vibrant body for African women working in the United Kingdom Financial Services Sector.

