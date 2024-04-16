Soludo Attends Thanksgiving Mass Celebrating Justice Obande’s Appointment to Nigeria’s Supreme Court

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo was among the top dignitaries that graced the Thanksgiving Mass organized to celebrate the elevation of Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya, CON, to the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The event was held in Ebonyi State at the Holy Family Catholic Parish in Umuogudu-Akpu, where the jurist was celebrated by members of the Bench and Bar, peers, political figures and community members for his appointment to the highest judicial office in the country.

The Mass was officiated by His Eminence, Peter Ebere Cardinal Okpaleke, the Catholic Bishop of the Ekwulobia Diocese, who is also a former classmate of Justice Obande.

During the event, Governor Soludo addressed the congregation. Highlighting their shared experiences as proud alumni of Uga Boys Secondary School. The governor spoke about the values and education that have contributed to Justice Obande’s successful legal career.

He concluded his speech by equally offering prayers for Justice Obande’s long life and good health as he takes on his new duties at the apex court.

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Gov Francis Nwifuru also congratulated and praised Justices Obande for his dint of hardwork which has resulted in his being elevated to the highest court of the land

The event was attended by several high-profile guests, which include, the deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Patricia Obila, her counterpart from Enugu State, Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai, an Assembly of judges, lawyers and other dignitaries.