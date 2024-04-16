Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Soludo Congratulates Legal Titan, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, On His Birthday

News
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

Anambra State  Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has extended hearty felicitations to Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, OON, on the occasion of his birthday today.

 

Governor Soludo in his congratulatory message expressed great pleasure and a deep sense of admiration for Dr. Ikpeazu’s unblemished reputation for excellence and distinction, not only as a highly respected senior member of the legal fraternity in Nigeria but also as a distinguished son of Anambra State who has acquitted himself creditably.

 

The governor commended Dr. Ikpeazu’s many impressive contributions to his profession and the polity, marked by a relentless commitment to the pursuit of justice, democracy, and the rule of law, all of which have seen him successfully navigate numerous complex legal cases, particularly in matters concerning electoral petitions across the country.

 

Governor Soludo therefore extends his best wishes to Dr. Ikpeazu on this special day, hoping the years ahead are filled with continued success, good health, and boundless fulfilment as he continues to excel in serving humanity with his legal mastery.

Continue Reading
Editor 19268 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Expert urges FG to harmonise NIN, BVN to tackle crimes,…

Bagudu tasks Senior Executives of NIPSS to interrogate the…

NDDC to inaugurate electricity sub-station in Edo

Insecurity: NSA receives 22 rescued Zamfara varsity…

1 of 1,484