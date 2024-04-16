EFCC arraigns two over alleged property fraud using false documents

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Alakija Alaba and Alakija Oyinkansola before a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja for their alleged involvement in property fraud using false documents.

The EFCC arraigned the first and second defendants, Alaba and Oyinkansola before Justice Mojisola Dada on an amended two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and using false documents.

According to the commission, the defendants used a document titled, “Vesting Deed by Dr Omodele Alakija and Mr Afolabi Alakija,” the executors of the estate of late Sir Ademola Alakija purporting same to be made by Dr Omodele Alakija.

The EFCC alleged that on or about August 6, 2015, in Lagos State, the two defendants with intent to financially benefit from the property located at No 10 Keffi Street South-west, Ikoyi Lagos conspired amongst themselves to use a false document titled “Vesting Deed by Dr Omodele Alakija and Mr Afolabi Alakija” the executors of the estate of late Sir Ademola Alakija purporting same to be made by Dr Omodele Alakija and Mr Afolabi Alakija.

The alleged offences violate the provisions of Sections 409 and 364 of the Criminal Law of the Lagos State, 2011.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, M. S. Owede asked the court for a trial date and the remand of the defendants at a Correctional Facility pending determination of the charge.

However, the first defendant’s counsel, M. O. Akangbe (SAN), informed the court of the bail application of his client and prayed to the court to allow him to move the application.

Akangbe stated that he had served the prosecution notice of his application and asked the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The second defendant’s counsel, Victor Giwa prayed to the court to allow his oral appeal for his client’s bail.

Giwa gave reasons for his oral appeal including claiming that he was informed late about the matter and that he is not from the court’s jurisdiction.

In the second defendant’s counsel’s oral appeal, he told the court that his client is a lawyer and a nursing mother of a two-month-old baby.

Giwa assured the court that his client would not jump bail.

However, the defendant’s husband who appeared before the court indicated that their baby is not two but nine months old.

The judge, Dada, granted bail to the first defendant in the sum of N10 million with substantial sureties in like sum and ordered that he must submit his international passport to the court.

Dada released the second defendant to her husband and ordered that her international passport be submitted to the court pending the judgment delivered in the matter.

Dada adjourned the matter to May 28 2024 for trial.