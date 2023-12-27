SGF Sen. Akume pledged never to run for public office again

Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF Senator George Akume has pledged never to run for public office in the country

At the Colloquium/ symposium to mark his 70th birthday held on Tuesday conceded with boxing day, Senator Akume made the Clarification when Former Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Ibrahim Saminu Turaki in response to whether to run for public office in the future.

The two-term former Governor of Benue State George Akume emphasized the need to encourage the younger generation

He however restated that by 2031 age would no longer be on his side will clock 78, Calling on the youths for participation and eventually take over from us. When we might have disengaged.

A one time minority leader enjoined people to continue to give massive support to Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia saying he was impressed with the tremendous successes recorded which culminated in erecting several construction projects in the State.

Senator Akume,an immediate past Minister for internal governmental Affairs urged Nigerians to be patience with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration,noting it is very rough but the end result everyone must smile at long last.

He retaliated his 25th years sojourn in public offices was very eventual, occasionally unpleasant but with God on his part, all challenges were surmounted by his grace.

The SGF sue for peace in Benue State imploring the populace to remained steadfastness and focused for enhance development towards improvement of mankind.

“Am also impressed with persistent publicity organised in his honour by the vice Chancellor of Benue State University Professor Iorapuu, has turn around the institution to an enviable height under his watch.

Speaking further the SGF was optimistic with the late Rev Fr Governor 0rshio Adasu whom he noted with enthusiasm established the University. He reminded the diversity encountered was not easy.

” But when you’re ready to sacrifice the end result is always interesting arguing that Nigeria must certainly bounce back to reckoning just matter of time “