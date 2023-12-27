Speaker Abbas salutes SGF Akume at 70

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, as he clocks 70 on Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the speaker Mr.Musa Krishi on Tuesday in Abuja

Describing the SGF’s 70 years on earth as impactful, the Speaker noted with delight how Senator Akume uses his God-given talent to provide good leadership to the admiration of all.

Speaker Abbas, in his congratulatory message to the former Governor of Benue State, noted that Senator Akume has contributed immensely to public administration and governance not just in his home state but also Nigeria as a whole.

The Speaker said Senator Akume is among a few Nigerians who have been privileged to serve in the executive and legislative arms of the government at the state and federal levels.

Speaker Abbas recalled how Senator Akume was Governor of Benue State for two terms, Senator of the Federal Republic for three terms, a minister under the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari and currently the SGF under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

He said the SGF has distinguished himself as an astute politician and a democrat who has nurtured other politicians over the years.

The Speaker prayed to God to grant Senator Akume more years on earth in good health and service to his fatherland.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng