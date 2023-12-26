Champion Newspapers Limited
Service of Song for late Mrs. Patience Sunday Eshiet age 43, wife of Senior Photojournalist with Blue Print Newspapers

The Widower, Senior Photojournalist with Blue Print Newspapers  Mr. Sunday Eshiet, with his Children, Rhoda, Sufficient, Hope, Edith, during the Service of songs./Tribute of their Mother held at ijegun in Lagos on 20/12/2023...PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.
From the 3rd left  Sufficient Sunday Eshiet, Rhoda, Sunday  Eshiet and others with the picture of their late Mother.

L-r … Mrs. Emem Emmanuel; Pastor Emmanuel Akpan,  Pastor Okon Ekpet and  Pastor   Matthew Oluwamuleya.

The widower, Senior Photojournalist with Blue Print Newspapers  Mr Sunday Eshiet, with his Children, Rhoda, Sufficient, Hope, Edith, during the Service of songs./Tribute of their Mother held at ijegun in Lagos on 20/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

