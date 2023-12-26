Service of Song for late Mrs. Patience Sunday Eshiet age 43, wife of Senior Photojournalist with Blue Print Newspapers

From the 3rd left Sufficient Sunday Eshiet, Rhoda, Sunday Eshiet and others with the picture of their late Mother.

L-r … Mrs. Emem Emmanuel; Pastor Emmanuel Akpan, Pastor Okon Ekpet and Pastor Matthew Oluwamuleya.

The widower, Senior Photojournalist with Blue Print Newspapers Mr Sunday Eshiet, with his Children, Rhoda, Sufficient, Hope, Edith, during the Service of songs./Tribute of their Mother held at ijegun in Lagos on 20/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

