Olanrewaju Abdullateef Awe, Nikkah marriage ceremony with Olayemi Hafsat Lawal, held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 Parents of the Groom, Mrs Folashade Awe. Her husband Mr  Oladipo Awe, poses with the couple Mr  Olanrewaju Abdullateef  Awe and his wife Former Miss Olayemi Hafsat Lawal. (both middle) during their Nikkah marriage held at Harbour Point in Lagos on 24/12/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
 Mr  Olanrewaju Abdullateef  Awe,  his wife Former Miss Olayemi Hafsat Lawal,  during the Nikkah marriage ceremony in Lagos.

Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority & immediate past Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District Senator Gbenga Ashafa’ (right) pose with friends.

L-r … Feyisayo Bree; Olori Temitope Baruwa; Tolulope Olunloyo; Mrs  Dayo Igbeta; Lande Mosuro and  Mrs. Toro Aiyenoro.

L-r…  Father of the groom. Mr  Oladipo Awe; Mr  Olanrewaju his wife Olayemi; mother of the groom, Mrs Folashade Awe and Father of the bride, Otunba Adeyemi Lawal.

L-r… Titilayo Okoye; Princess  Sejumade Balogun; Mrs  Dayo Igbeta and Tade Ayeni.

L-r…  Barrister Dele Ayileka, Mr Olusola  Alabi  and Aremo Adesegun Oniru.

L-r… Funke Obebe Opadiran; Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Mrs Sheri Adegbite; Fatoye Bunmi, Biola Agoro.

Mrs. Theresa  Onwuka, her husband Executive Director, Seplat Energy Plc. Mr Emeka Onwuka, former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.

Mr  Olanrewaju Abdullateef  Awe and his wife Former Miss Olayemi Hafsat Lawal (both middle) pose with the Bridal train, during their Nikkah marriage,  held at Harbour Point in Lagos on 24/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

