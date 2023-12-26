Olanrewaju Abdullateef Awe, Nikkah marriage ceremony with Olayemi Hafsat Lawal, held in Lagos

Mr Olanrewaju Abdullateef Awe, his wife Former Miss Olayemi Hafsat Lawal, during the Nikkah marriage ceremony in Lagos.

Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority & immediate past Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District Senator Gbenga Ashafa’ (right) pose with friends.

L-r … Feyisayo Bree; Olori Temitope Baruwa; Tolulope Olunloyo; Mrs Dayo Igbeta; Lande Mosuro and Mrs. Toro Aiyenoro.

L-r… Father of the groom. Mr Oladipo Awe; Mr Olanrewaju his wife Olayemi; mother of the groom, Mrs Folashade Awe and Father of the bride, Otunba Adeyemi Lawal.

L-r… Titilayo Okoye; Princess Sejumade Balogun; Mrs Dayo Igbeta and Tade Ayeni.

L-r… Barrister Dele Ayileka, Mr Olusola Alabi and Aremo Adesegun Oniru.

L-r… Funke Obebe Opadiran; Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Mrs Sheri Adegbite; Fatoye Bunmi, Biola Agoro.

Mrs. Theresa Onwuka, her husband Executive Director, Seplat Energy Plc. Mr Emeka Onwuka, former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.

Mr Olanrewaju Abdullateef Awe and his wife Former Miss Olayemi Hafsat Lawal (both middle) pose with the Bridal train, during their Nikkah marriage , held at Harbour Point in Lagos on 24/12/2023… PHO TOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng