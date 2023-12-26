Olanrewaju Abdullateef Awe, Nikkah marriage ceremony with Olayemi Hafsat Lawal, held in Lagos

L-r… Barrister Dele Ayileka, Mr Olusola Alabi and Aremo Adesegun Oniru.
L-r… Funke Obebe Opadiran; Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Mrs Sheri Adegbite; Fatoye Bunmi, Biola Agoro.
Mrs. Theresa Onwuka, her husband Executive Director, Seplat Energy Plc. Mr Emeka Onwuka, former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.
Mr Olanrewaju Abdullateef Awe and his wife Former Miss Olayemi Hafsat Lawal (both middle) pose with the Bridal train, during their Nikkah marriage, held at Harbour Point in Lagos on 24/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
