Workers’ Day : First Lady Oluremi Tinubu hails Nigerian workers

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, has expressed deep appreciation for the remarkable efforts of our nation’s workforce, known for their unwavering commitment, resilience, and ingenuity.

First Lady extended her heartfelt gratitude to the educators shaping young minds, the farmers nurturing our soil, the healthcare professionals ensuring our well-being, the engineers constructing vital infrastructure, and the multitude of others who dedicate their talents and vigor to advancing Nigeria.

Today, as we commemorate labour, let us also contemplate how we can enhance our productivity and efficacy as a workforce.

On this Workers’ Day, I take pride in honoring the ethos of labor. May it perpetually serve as a pillar of fortitude, prosperity, and national advancement for Nigeria, she added.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng