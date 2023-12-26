Plateau attacks: Over 20 communities searched as gov. Mutfwang calls for swift action against perpetrators

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Over 20 communities in Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau were reportedly ransacked as a result of Fulani militias invasion.

Daily Champion Newspaper reports that over 50 people were killed and properties worth millions destroyed following the coordinated attacks by the militias that took place between 24th and 25th December 2023.

Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, has strongly condemned recent coordinated attacks on innocent communities in Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the state. Noting the attacks have resulted in the tragic loss of several lives and destruction of property.

Governor Mutfwang emphasized the resilience of the Plateau people in the face of these unprovoked assaults and called for united efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for these heinous acts.

In a press statement issued in Jos on Tuesday, Governor Mutfwang reported that more than 20 villages had been displaced, with numerous houses destroyed and millions of naira worth of property lost. Scores of individuals also sustained gunshot injuries during the attacks.

Governor Mutfwang acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the Nigerian Armed Forces in maintaining security. He also commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja and the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major Gen. A.A.Abubakar for their commitment towards addressing various security challenges facing Plateau and the nation.

Reflecting on the recent events, Governor Mutfwang stated, “It is disheartening that we have lost numerous lives due to incessant attacks in Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin-Ladi. These senseless and unprovoked acts are unnecessary and unjustifiable. I appeal to the sponsors of these attacks to reconsider, as there is nothing to gain from such violence. The spirit of the Plateau people will not be broken.”

The governor praised the bravery and sacrifices of security personnel, acknowledging the injuries sustained by some during efforts to secure the affected villages. He assured of continued collaboration with the Military and other security agencies to address security challenges, given the limited resources available.

While expressing sympathy for the affected families and communities, Governor Mutfwang urged citizens to stand strong, assuring them that the government is actively working to address the situation. He called upon the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Plateau State Emergency Management Agency to swiftly respond to the humanitarian crisis resulting from the attacks.

Governor Mutfwang emphasized the government’s commitment by covering the medical expenses of those injured and receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and other hospitals in the state.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng